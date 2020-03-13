By Benn Farrell
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 announced last week that all schools would be closed until March 16-27 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The decision came after the cancellation of gatherings for national sports teams, performing arts complexes, civic auditoriums and more on a national level.
The decision also followed suit with most other school districts in Colorado, and in the wake of Gov. Jared Polis’ declaration of a state of emergency.
The District 38 closure includes its scheduled spring break. School officials will continue to assess the situation and decide if students and staff should return on March 30, superintendent Dr. KC Somers said.
“The decision to close our school district was extremely difficult,” Somers said in an email. “The decision was made in consultation with all area superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health crisis in our community.”
District leadership feels action must be taken urgently to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect lives of those most vulnerable to it.
Somers said the district must depend on the wisdom of its health experts and elected officials to make decisions that protect the health of students, staff and families in the community.
During the closure, the district is focused on a “deep cleaning” of its facilities, schools and buses with hospital-grade disinfectants. Somers said the district will be sending out follow up information on its measures and information against the spread of COVID-19 as it becomes available, including additional information on D-38’s remote learning access.