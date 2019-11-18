In the wake of the failed Proposition CC bond issue sought on the Nov. 5 ballot, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 leadership is looking to build a long-range plan to maintain what it considers valuable and address challenges.
What was cited as a first step toward the development of this plan was a community meeting Nov. 14 of D-38 leadership, staff and faculty, district parents, alumni and community members. The district labeled the gathering at Monument Town Hall as a D-38 What Next meeting. Nearly 80 people attended.
LPSD Board of Education treasurer Chris Taylor said superintendent KC Somers, having already conducted his own “listening and learning tours” in the district, wants to establish a long-term comprehensive strategic plan. Taylor said the meeting was designed to begin accumulating data.
“What we are trying to do here is not necessarily what we do about the [failed] bond,” Taylor said. “I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘Tell me what the plan is in three years or five years,’ and I had to keep saying we have annual plans, but we don’t have a long-term plan.”
Taylor said the district plans to have similar meetings at every school on a monthly basis in the future.
The format for the evening was to break attendees into smaller groups to perform sessions of what Somers called classic brainstorming. After 45 minutes of tabulating specific ideas for maintaining values and addressing challenges, the breakout sessions dispersed and each reported key talking points.
Among the most common issues reported was attracting and retaining talented faculty and staff, finding ways to acquire input from those in the community who voted against Prop CC, strengthening communication within the district and the community, and developing improvements to the district’s slow growth during the increasing population growth.
In addition, many of the groups brought up what to do with the Grace Best Education Center, formerly the Grace Best Elementary School Building on Jefferson Street. The school board continues to consider options for the use of the building. Presently, it houses the D-38 Home School Enrichment Academy, the district Transitions Program, Palmer Ridge High School Bearbotics Team and the science kit work area. It is also a rental facility used by a handful of community organizations.
“This is just one step,” Board secretary Theresa Phillips said. “It’ll be a process, and it’ll be a lengthy process. We are learning and we are going to keep moving forward.”
Board president Matthew Clawson also thanked everyone who was involved in the meeting and asked for patience during the ongoing process. Everything the district does is focused around its students and tied to what it does for its teachers, Clawson said.
“One thing I’ve learned a long time ago in this capacity, I can’t make everyone happy,” he said. “The one thing we’ve tried to do as board members is we’ve tried to do the right thing. We appreciate your trust in us.”
Board vice president Tiffiney Upchurch agreed the process would be dependent on everyone feeling his or her concerns have been heard.
“We are all on this path together,” she said. “We are here to listen and learn.”
Taylor said an unfortunate division exists in the community. Compromise is key to finding solutions, he said.
“We need real healing,” Taylor said. “We need to turn unsocial media back to social media, on all sides. We need to draw a bigger circle and bring people in. It isn’t us versus them. It’s all us.”