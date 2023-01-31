MONUMENT • If music is the soundtrack to the soul, students from Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer high schools were recently recognized for the soul they developed and shared over the existing academic year.

At the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education's Jan. 23 meeting at the district learning center in Monument, the board recognized state honors presented to students from the district’s two high schools for choir, band, orchestra and jazz band. LPHS Band Director Tom Chapman announced the honorees of the All-State recognitions.

Those selected for All-State Jazz Band were featured in its annual performances Jan. 26-28 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. All-State Choir will be featured in its annual performance Feb. 11 in Denver. All-State Orchestra honorees will be featured in performances Feb. 2-4 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins and the All-State Band performances will be March 23-25 at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Chapman introduced students who were in attendance of the meeting to receive recognition and also those who could not attend.

The band director said to receive these honors, students are not just competing against a state standard. “They’re competing against every musician on their instrument or of their voice type in the State of Colorado,” Chapman said.

He said most of the honorees started their education in their respective voice type or instrument in elementary school, which is a credit to the music programs at that level.

Among those who earned All-State choir, jazz band, orchestra and band honors this year, coming from both D-38 high schools, were Raleigh Eversole (Bass 2, PRHS), Carmen Reyes (Alto 2, PRHS), Sheppard Pennison (Tenor 1, PRHS), Katelyn Marsh (Soprano 1, LPHS) and Emily Allen (Alto 2, LPHS).

All State Jazz Band honors went to Eversole (tenor saxophone), Nate Sapp (piano and trombone, PRHS) who chose piano, Cole Wickert (alto saxophone, PRHS) and Niko Skorick (trumpet, LPHS).

All State Orchestra honors went to Ruby Bales (trombone, PRHS), Emma Bloomfield (clarinet, PRHS), Casey Gooding (percussion, PRHS), Ceci Eversole (clarinet, PRHS), Eversole (bassoon, PRHS), Bree Atnip (oboe, LPHS), Heather Hawkins (percussion, LPHS) and Will Simpfendor (oboe, LPHS).

All State Band honors went to Bales (trombone), Bloomfield (clarinet), Caleb Dall (clarinet, PRHS), Ceci Eversole (clarinet), Raleigh Eversole (bassoon), Grace Lusk (baritone saxophone, PRHS), Caleb Ray (tenor saxophone, PRHS), Wickert (alto saxophone), Chelsea Young (clarinet, PRHS), Atnip (oboe), Simpfendorter (oboe), Riley Smith (bass trombone, LPHS), Robert Weeks (trombone, LPHS).

Raleigh Eversole performed the national anthem at the meeting. Eversole, who was also in All-State Choir last year, was selected for every All-State ensemble including voice and for playing two different instruments. Carmen Reyes was also in All-State Choir last year.

“That was one of the finest recognitions we’ve had,” D-38 board president Chris Taylor said.