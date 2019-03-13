During a work session March 4, the Lewis-Palmer school board chose three finalists for the superintendent position created by Karen Brofft’s retirement at the end of this school year.
Dr. Josh J. Middleton, Dr. Matthew J. Mann and Dr. Kenneth Christopher “K.C.” Somers were named finalists from among 17 applicants for the position.
Middleton is the current superintendent at Middleton School District No. 134 in Middleton, Idaho, where he has been since June 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. His previous roles include assistant superintendent/executive director at Billings Public Schools in Billings, Mont.; superintendent of Laurel Public Schools in Laurel, Mont.; superintendent and elementary school principal at Sheridan Public Schools in Sheridan, Mont. and Valier Public Schools in Valier, Mont., respectively; and principal intern, assistant principal, dean, teacher and coach with Brevard Public Schools in Viera, Fla.
Middleton earned his Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership at Montana State University — Bozeman, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Broward County, Fla., a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Utah and completed general education studies at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.
Mann is the current superintendent at Pleasanton Independent School District in Pleasanton, Texas, where he has been since March 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. His past roles include executive director at PISD, principal at Pleasanton High School and assistant principal at Jourdanton Junior High School in Jourdanton, Texas.
Mann earned his Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership and administration and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision at Texas A&M University — Kingsville, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo. He graduated from Widefield High School in Colorado Springs, according to his biography on the PISD website.
Somers is currently the learning community director at Aurora Public Schools in Aurora, Colo., where he has been since September 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he was the principal at Columbine High School in Littleton.
Somers earned his Doctor of Education degree from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Notre Dame.
The Lewis-Palmer School board is working with the Colorado Association of School Boards in filling the superintendent position. Finalists interviewed this week with three teams prior to interviewing with the school board. The three teams were led by a D-38 administrator and were comprised of administrators from each school, teachers from each school, parent representatives and a community representative.
The district received and reviewed more than 60 applications for the superintendent interview committees. Individuals were selected for interview teams based on participation in D-38 and in the community in order to represent K-12 education as well as a cross-section of the community.
The school board will announce the new superintendent Monday.