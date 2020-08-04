Lewis-Palmer School District starts up the new school year for students Aug. 19 but in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic measures, a Back-to-School 2020 plan has been created. It was released to the public by D-38 on July 28.
District leadership continues to revise its plan consistent with updates from El Paso County Public Health and the State of Colorado, as well as feedback from D-38 stakeholders, superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers said in a release to district families and staff.
Recently, the Colorado Department of Education, along with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, produced updated guidance for reopening schools. In addition, EPCPH released a directive July 22 recommending schools not open for in-person learning until after Aug. 17. Because of this, and already in compliance with the directive, D-38 slated to start school Aug. 19, Somers said.
The D-38 Back-to-School Plan consists of implementing “student cohorting,” which keeps specific groups of students together whenever possible at the elementary grade levels. For the secondary levels, middle and high school, cohorting is more difficult based on student course requests and helps ensure access to a comprehensive education environment, Somers said.
With this, the district is adopting a hybrid schedule of cohorting and distance learning programs. Corhorting at the secondary levels involve two student cohorts which attend in-person learning on rotating scheduled days. Fridays will be a “flex day” and more information on those will be forthcoming from the district.
The hybrid schedule is designed to provide the flexibility to move to 100% distance learning in the event of a closure, Somers said. If distance learning is implemented, D-38 intends to maintain the same schedule.
In addition, instructors have the flexibility to teach multiple cohorts in a distance learning platform at the same time. More information will be provided by the district if the change is implemented.
The hybrid schedule at the secondary level and cohorting at elementary grades aligns with state-defined COVID-19 phases of prevention as well as the district’s in-person cohort compliant model. Colorado is presently in a Safe-at-Home prevention phase.
While many D-38 parents have already submitted Enrollment Intent Forms, a decision which may be now affected by the district’s Back-to-School 2020 Plan, D-38 is allowing parents to resubmit the form if there has been a change of decision. With this, the district has extended the deadline for the Enrollment Intent Form to Aug. 5.
For more information on the D38 Back-to-School 2020 Plan, visit the district’s website, lewispalmer.org, and click on the Back-to-School 2020 tab. The Tribune will be providing updates as they develop.