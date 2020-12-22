MONUMENT • The Lewis-Palmer School District, like many others, is contending with a shortage of substitute teachers in Colorado.
At the D-38 Board of Education’s Dec. 14 meeting, held via the Zoom virtual platform, superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers shared that the district will extend its holiday break to Jan. 11. After his report, board secretary Tiffiney Upchurch asked what the district was doing to recruit more substitute teachers while the state was experiencing a shortage.
Somers said he and staff have communicated the needs for subs through traditional channels and have even increased the daily rate of pay for those unfilled positions from base rate of $120 to $150 per day to try to attract applicants. He added that any community member with essentially a high school diploma, who can pass a background check and convey genuine care for the district students could qualify for unfilled substitute teacher roles.
“We want people who understand the unique challenges we are facing and want to be with our kids to help us fill these openings,” Somers said. “It could be a parent or a grandparent.”
Somers said some school faculty members have taken on added duties during a free period to covering as subs for other teachers during that time.
Director of Personnel Services Bob Foster said the district has added 4-5 substitutes in the past week. However, one of the complications with the roster of substitutes is many of them are older and are subject to increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.
“In general, there have been days in the past 60 to 90 days we’ve had difficulty finding a sub,” Foster said.
Somers’ report also shared D-38 has been one of the only districts in the county which has found a way to maintain in-person and hybrid learning, but there is “a lot in front of us in terms of how we return in January,” he said.
He said after a general consensus district leadership felt it strategic and appropriate to postpone the return of students to Jan. 11, and at a minimum, the return will be the hybrid model for secondary schools. The week before students return to learning — the week of Jan. 4 — will involve staff training, professional development and access to support systems.
“It will give us the opportunity to work together and enable us to learn more before we forge ahead,” Somers said.
Somers said he could not predict at what point the district would be able to return to 100% in-person learning.
“I still think that is a moving target,” he said. “It’s important to say just because we are not able to do that at this time doesn’t mean we do not want to do that. … It will definitely be something we continue to work on.”
Board President Chris Taylor said he is looking forward to the district getting back to 100% in-person learning, but at the same time “we have to do what we have to mitigate this very real virus.”
“We’ve heard opinions and facts that support a wide and diverse perspective,” Taylor said. “I appreciate Dr. Somers’ willingness to listen to all perspectives and, with his leadership, which I find is unfailing, we can have trust and confidence in him.”
In other business, the board approved a contract with Schneider Electric to perform an Investment Grade Audit, which would help the contractor determine the savings to energy costs after mechanical upgrades and other capital energy improvements. During a previous board work session, representatives of Schneider Electric noted the district could see a projected savings of $340,000 annually following these improvements. Over a 20-year cycle, factoring in a 3.5% escalation, the district could see a total savings of $9.5 million.
The audit comes with a $200,000 cost to the district, which would get rolled into the total cost of the improvements project, should the board approve moving forward with it.
Board treasurer Ron Schwartz reported that the refinancing of the district’s Series B bonds was executed and the interest rates were “a little more favorable than expected.” The refinancing would provide taxpayers a savings of over $1.9 million, he said.
During the district financial analysis, presented by chief financial officer Shanna Seely, she said there was an increase in D-38’s enrollment count from October to Dec. 2. In October, the total count was 6,495 where as of Dec. 2 the total count was up 18 students to 6,512.
“We’ve hung in there where we’ve anticipated all year long,” Seely said.