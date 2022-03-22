MONUMENT • With a first reading of policy revisions regarding Title IX federal civil rights law compliance, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is close to being caught up to changes made to the law last year.
The first reading and discussion took place March 14 during the regular meeting of the LPSD Board of Education. Rick Frampton, executive director of student services, presented the revisions to policies AC (Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity related regulations and exhibits), GBAA and JBB (Sexual Harassment), as well as an update to the district’s policy matrix.
Frampton also serves as D38’s Title IX compliance officer.
Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity, in educational programs and activities which receive or benefit from federal financial assistance.
Title IX was changed and adapted last summer and the district has made attempts to catch up to those changes among their own policies, Frampton said. The goal was to make the related policies consistent with each other so there were no discrepancies in the district’s practices and the policies would be aligned if there were ever to be a complaint in any of the related areas.
In addition, policies regarding the district’s response to complaints in those areas would be specifically spelled out if any potential complaint is received. The policy updates also underwent a legal review with the district’s legal counsel, making the process of revision a little different than others put in front of the board prior.
“The purpose of these policies and revisions is to follow those procedures very clearly and really, at the end of the day, protect all of our students,” Frampton said.
Superintendent KC Somers noted Title IX sets forth a specific guideline for policy and response to such applicable complaints and not following the federal guidelines for investigation and management of them would leave the district open to liability and significant financial burden.
Both Frampton and Kristen Steuber, chief human resources officer for the district, said the revisions to the policies bring the district and its regulations into alignment with the federal law. Frampton described it as a “good move for both the district and its stakeholders.”
Second reading of the policy revisions is slated for the board’s regular meeting in April.