MONUMENT • In the wake of an anonymous ad critical of Lewis-Palmer School District, the D-38 leadership continues to support faculty and staff despite criticism the ad makes.
The paid advertisement that published in the Jan. 2 edition of the Monument-based monthly newspaper, Our Community News, was directed toward the district’s leadership and signed “Concerned D38 Parents and Taxpayers.” It states their “kids are failing their classes” and are “isolated and depressed,” and says the district’s protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have created an impossible learning environment.
“Their unreasonable demands are destroying our kids and making teaching impossible for other amazing teachers who are stuck accommodating the extremism of people who should have not been in your buildings in the first place,” the ad stated.
The ad went on to demand that district leadership make immediate steps to return to full-time, no mask required in-person learning, and “to notify staff and parents that exposure to viruses is a natural consequence of participating in society.”
The ad resulted in a mass response in support of the district, staff and faculty by parents and other stakeholders via local media.
On Jan. 5, D-38 superintendent Dr. KC Somers sent out a staff-wide email to the district ensuring continued support of its faculty. “Please know that this ad has no bearing on our decision-making process or reflect our leadership perceptions of our staff whatsoever,” Somers said. “It is disappointing and frustrating that a community member chose to politicize this issue and accuse our teachers in this way.”
Somers’ email also stated there are many in the community who do recognize, value and support the faculty’s extensive and ongoing efforts, and that staff has gone above and beyond to educate and care for students during the pandemic.
“You have my full support and respect as we continue to move forward,” Somers said.
D-38 Board of Education President Chris Taylor said the board fully supports Somers in his “compassionate leadership of the school system.” He said Somers values every administrator, every parent, every teacher and every member of the support staff who “work tirelessly on behalf of every student in our community.”
Taylor also said the district has provided D-38 parents as much voice as possible for the education of their children during the pandemic.
“It is unfortunate that we as human beings have a tendency to reduce our civil and mutual respect for one another in the public domain. However, in the realm of free speech, let’s remember that words spoken are generally more reflective of the voice speaking such words,” Taylor said of his personal response. “The aim and preference all along has been to have as much in class learning as possible within the constraints of the El Paso County Health Department’s guidelines during this pandemic.”
Taylor said district leadership, including administrators at Monument Academy, have consistently demonstrated the best interests of everyone, particularly each student, as D-38 continues to “fine-tune” the path forward through pandemic measures.
“The days, weeks, and months ahead will continue to be very dynamic as circumstances associated with this pandemic evolve,” he said.
During the Dec. 14 meeting of the board of education, Somers reported D-38 has been one of the only districts in the county that has found a way to maintain in-person and hybrid learning, but there is “a lot in front of us in terms of how we return in January,” he said.
Somers said he could not predict at what point the district would be able to return to 100% in-person learning. Students returned to learning Jan. 11.
“I still think that is a moving target,” he said. “It’s important to say just because we are not able to do that at this time doesn’t mean we do not want to do that. … It will definitely be something we continue to work on.”
Taylor said he is looking forward to the district getting back to in-person learning, but at the same time, “we have to do what we have to mitigate this very real virus.”