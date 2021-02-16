MONUMENT • With El Paso County stepping down COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to Level: Yellow, Lewis-Palmer School District D-38 leadership is discussing a start to move the secondary level schools into 100% in-person learning.
Sort of.
The D-38 Board of Education spent time discussing and clarifying the possibility of secondary schools, starting Feb. 22, beginning the process of returning to 100% in-person learning. Members of the district executive team fielded questions during the board’s workshop Feb. 9 in Monument.
District superintendent Dr. KC Somers explained to the board although it’s like trying to read a crystal ball, the leadership is anticipating a move to the less stringent Level: Blue and possibly green in coming weeks.
“Recommendations at the state level, and within the grid itself, it’s very clearly articulated at Yellow in-person learning is suggested,” Somers said. “If we can move back, then we probably should.”
However, questions remain about how the district can logistically move to complete in-person learning, while being ablee to appropriately staff the move, keep students and staff safe and still guarantee quality education.
The announcement to staff that D-38 would begin the process of moving secondary schools to in-person on Feb. 22 was met with a lot of emotions, Somers said. In addition, Somers said Feb. 22 may be too early since the threat level could dial back to orange at any time.
Somers also said staff had just started receiving invitations to participate in the first round of the COVID-19 vaccination program. Rick Frampton, the district’s executive director of student services, said he will be tracking the number of staff who receive the vaccine. However, being a public health record, he may not be able to report what percentage of staff actually does.
Somers said 75-80% district of staff have requested to be vaccinated.
Frampton said administration has not received any guidance on changing any COVID-19 prevention practices after staff receives the first dose.
Board vice president Theresa Phillips said since there is supposed to be a 3-4 week wait between the first and second doses of the vaccine, it “may be more prudent to wait until all staff have received a second dose” before starting to return students in complete in-person learning.
Somers said district leadership is acquiring feedback from staff, and will need to get a sense from students and families as to where they may return to 100% in-person learning and how to accommodate choice in that situation.
“We anticipated some families won’t be totally comfortable returning,” he said. “And we may still allow them to access courses through synchronous learning.”
Board president Chris Taylor asked for clarification that 100% in-person learning does not mean all students will be back in the classroom every day. Somers said the synchronous learning component will not be removed.
“We have to define what option is really available,” Somers said. “This is partly why we haven’t sent notification out to families yet.”
Board secretary Tiffiney Upchurch, a parent who has had to quarantine a child after COVID exposure, said she has lost loved ones to COVID-19. Upchurch said she understands people’s concern to moving into in-person. However, she also agreed with Somers that if in-person learning can happen, it should.
“The trick is finding that balance and the logistics to walk that tightrope,” Upchurch said.
She also said she felt a return should be done as soon as possible and that her opinion was the week of spring break, March 22-26, as some suggested, may be too far out. She also felt Feb. 22 was too soon to be able to “walk that tightrope.”
Taylor summarized what had been discussed and said, “We can’t go back to 100% in-person learning, but we are going to continue what we are doing. We are just looking for more opportunities for kids to go back to school.”
Somers said ideally the district could get back to in-person at the secondary levels sooner than spring break. He said Feb. 22 is more of a “goal post.” Communication with families and learning their preferences will be key to start the process of returning more kids to in-person learning, he said.