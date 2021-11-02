MONUMENT • District 38’s Board of Education spent an hour of its latest meeting giving recognition where it was due.
The Lewis-Palmer School District Board of Education on Oct. 18 lauded a special achievement by one of its high school students and recognized a handful of community partners for their work with the district.
Palmer Ridge High School senior Laura Lambrech, an accomplished oboe player, was acknowledged as the winner of this season’s Denver Young Artists Orchestra Wind Concerto competition.
At the age of 3, Lambrech began learning to play piano — but her passion soon became playing the oboe. She was a member of the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony for five years before joining the Denver Young Artists Orchestra for the last two.
Presently, Lambrech plays with the Palmer Ridge Wind Ensemble on oboe, and with the Symphonic Winds on the clarinet, both under the direction of Raleigh Eversole.
The PRHS senior spoke to the quality of the music programs at D-38 and how she has been fortunate to be a part of them.
“I would not have gotten this award without them,” Lambrech said. “Both the middle school and high school groups that I played with have been excellent.”
She mentioned how grateful she was to have developed her music ability as part of the Monument Academy Band as well.
“My favorite thing about the music programs is that they make music enjoyable and fun,” Lambrech said. “It’s something the kids really want to do. I’ve also noticed that the music community here, including teachers and students, is so inclusive and it’s really inspiring. My favorite thing is to go to class and make music with people I love to be around.”
Lambrech also instructs oboe to beginning music students at the high school.
Among the entities recognized by the D-38 board was The Ascent Church in Monument, which recently sponsored the fifth annual Run4Hope Family Color Fun Run and Competitive 5K for Schools, of which D-38 was a benefactor.
Many Tri-Lakes community members and organizations have participated in the 5K Run4Hope the last four years to raise funds for the El Paso County junior and high schools’ teen suicide prevention program Sources of Strength. Both Lewis-Palmer High School and Palmer Ridge High School have been benefactors of the funding.
Pastor Brian Petak from The Ascent Church said the event has raised about $115,000 over the last five years for the Sources of Strength suicide prevention programs. He said this year’s event hit even “closer to home” with the suicide of a D-38 high school junior last December. Petak said this student also served on his own staff team at The Ascent Church.
“It’s an honor for us to be recognized, but we don’t do this for the recognition,” Petak said. “We do it for the impact in the community.”
The pastor said because this year’s event alone raised $52,000, The Ascent Church is able to involve other schools, providing around $3,000 per school to over 17 of them. Because of this, an application process for the funding was created.
“We know that the suicide rate in this county is astronomical. Even one suicide, of course, is too many,” Petak said. “We are so glad to be able to make this impact on the community and have hundreds and hundreds of students now who are able to go through this program. It’s so important to us to be talking openly with our kids about their mental health and keeping things positive. It’s our honor to continue, and will continue to do this race.”
The Monument Hill Kiwanis Club and Tri-Lakes Cares were also recognized by the Board of Education for their long-standing partnerships with the district and the community. The Monument Hill Foundation, the granting arm of the MHK Club, has granted $19,000 to the school district for a variety of education programs in the ent current academic year.
Hicks noted there are Kiwanis Kids Clubs in five of D-38’s elementary schools, a builders club in a middle school, Key Clubs in both high schools and a very active club at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where students operate their own organizations with guidance from faculty and Kiwanis advisors.
“The goal of service leadership is to develop competent, capable and compassionate student leaders by helping them to learn to help others,” Hicks said. “To us, it is very rewarding to see so many of these kids develop confidence and an interest in service to others. We are joined by a very generous community to help make our projects successful.”
Additionally Tri-Lakes Cares executive director Haley Chapin spoke on behalf of the nonprofit organization having been recognized for its ongoing efforts to support Tri-Lakes region families through involvement with initatives including the district’s free and reduced lunches program and the recent Empty Bowl events. Chapin said there are several instances where Tri-Lakes Cares crosses paths with the school district and the local Kiwanis Club for common goals.
“It really does take a community to make a community better,” Chapin said. “I think it is a perfect example of how collaboration can really benefit our community members as a whole. … All of the services and benefits each of us offer to the community really helps make it such a well-rounded great place to be.”