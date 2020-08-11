The start of an unprecedented academic year is days away for Lewis-Palmer School District 38, and change and adjustment are constant.
The latest in a series of adjustments the district has made to implement the Colorado Department of Education’s recommended post-pandemic phase of Safer-at-Home learning was the release of its Back-to-School 2020 plan and a change of leadership on its school board.
D-38’s first day for students is Aug. 19. With consideration of COVID-19 pandemic measures, a Back-to-School 2020 plan was released July 28.
“We are looking forward to welcoming our staff back to work,” superintendent Dr. KC Somers said during a special meeting of the D-38 Board of Education. “We have been working deliberately to open on Aug. 19 as the plan has been rolling out.”
During an Aug. 4 special meeting, Matthew Clawson stepped down as school board president. Clawson said he had made it clear when Somers was hired as superintendent that he would continue to serve as board president for roughly a year to aid Somers transition into the district and help provide continuity.
Clawson said he felt it was time to make a change and step down. After he did, board secretary Tiffany Upchurch nominated director Chris Taylor to the leadership role, which was approved without opposition.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Clawson for being a great leader in our district and with the board,” Upchurch said.
The board approved Taylor to assume its president’s position. Clawson will continue to serve as a board member. All others remain in their same posts.
Later in the meeting, Clawson apologized for any distractions he may have caused the board and to any persons he may have hurt or offended while serving as board president.
Additionally, the board approved Shauna Seelye, chief financial officer for the district, as assistant to the board treasurer.
As the plan for the coming school year is being implemented, Somers said in a release to district families and staff that district leadership continues to make revisions to remain consistent with updates from El Paso County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Education, as well as feedback from district stakeholders.
The back-to-school plan lists requirements for face coverings for students and employees based on guidance from the CDE. D-38 intends to comply with applicable state and local mask orders, as well as encourage cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth for students up to age 10, except during outdoor recess and exercise activities. The same will be required for students ages 11 and older with the same exceptions where appropriate social distancing can be maintained, unless the student has a health or educational reason for not wearing a mask.
For employees, face coverings over the nose and mouth are required unless a person can not medically tolerate it. Face coverings may be temporarily removed or transparent alternatives may be temporarily substituted when it interferes with instruction. Removing masks should be for the shortest duration possible.
The state’s Department of Education measures for COVID-19 spread prevention are listed in phases. The current “Safer-at-Home” phase recommends districts implement 100% in-person learning at the elementary levels (K-6) and a hybrid of in-person and distance learning for the secondary levels (7-12).
However, the district has also implemented an online program for parents who wish students to remain learning at home. The ability to switch from online to in-person or hybrid is available between trimesters.
The plan will implement “student cohorting,” which keeps specific groups of students together whenever possible at the elementary grade levels.
For the secondary levels, cohorting is more difficult based on student course requests and helps ensure access to a comprehensive education environment, Somers said. With this, the district is adopting a hybrid schedule of cohorting and distance learning programs. Cohorting at the secondary levels involve two student cohorts which attend in-person learning on rotating scheduled days. Fridays will be a “flex day.” More information on that will be forthcoming from the district.
The hybrid schedule is designed to provide the flexibility to move to 100% distance learning in the event of a closure, Somers said. If distance learning is implemented, D-38 intends to maintain the same schedule.
In addition, instructors have the flexibility to teach multiple cohorts in a distance learning platform at the same time. More information will be provided by the district if the change is implemented.
Online students K-6 have the opportunity to meet online with other students and staff three times a week. The district has provided a sample of daily learning “blocks” on its website as well as a Frequently Asked Questions section for parents. Students will also have an online grade-level teacher and an online “mentor.” The online programs for grade levels 7-8 differ slightly from those in 9-12.
For more information, visit the district’s website, lewispalmer.org, and click on the Back-to-School 2020 tab.
“We are fully aware that this is not an easy season and that many questions remain unanswered,” Somers said. “We are working diligently to provide the information [families] need and want.”