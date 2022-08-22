Students have returned to the classroom in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 as the district itself looks to focus on several aspects the new academic year.
The first day of school for thousands of students, from kindergarten to high school, was Aug. 16 in schools throughout the Tri-Lakes area. In a manner of tradition, families and their students attending D-38’s five elementary schools gathered to share first-day encouragements before lining up with their new teachers and heading for the classroom for the day.
Palmer Lake Elementary School Principal Peggy Griebenow and her staff have been preparing for weeks to welcome students with new programs, including having sixth-grade students serve in leadership roles within the building.
“The hope is also to have them do service outside of our building,” Griebenow said. “When you think about the Portrait of a D-38 Graduate, it doesn’t start in secondary. It starts in elementary school. Getting 12-year-olds ready to go into the secondary level by already putting them in service in the building in which they are enrolled. We are really excited about that.”
Energizing music rang out at Lewis-Palmer Middle School and High School, as well as Palmer Ridge High School, where principals greeted their returning students.
Middle school principal Seann O’Connor offered a message of hope that day, the culmination of motivating his staff in the preceding.
“Today, we build the foundation of our future work in the classroom upon the relationships we forge starting now,” O’Conner said. “Today is our day.”
The 2022-2023 academic year in D-38 will represent “growth, connection and innovation,” LPSD Superintendent KC Somers said in a message to district families. The beginning of a new school year often ushers in great hope, optimism and enthusiasm with numerous opportunities, he said.
“It’s exciting to tap into this energy as we work to elevate every student, every day,” Somers said. “The new year also provides a chance for us to reflect on our challenges and recommit to our pursuit of continuous improvement and excellence in everything we do.”
Somers also promised families the district’s communication with families would continue with regular updates on the work of its leadership, aligning with D-38’s mission and values incorporated into its strategic plan.
The D-38 Board of Education and executive leadership team participated in an off-site retreat Aug. 15 in Colorado Springs where those in attendance engaged in team building and strategic planning for the coming school year. No official district business was conducted.