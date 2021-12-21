MONUMENT • It’s no secret the Tri-Lakes region is growing, but the D-38 Board of Education recently learned by just how much.
At the Dec. 13 meeting of the Lewis-Palmer School District school board, the directors heard the results and analysis of a current demographic survey.
Presenting the survey results was Shannon Bingham, owner of Western Demographics. Her presentation involved census and land development data in the Tri-Lakes area and its potential effect on the school district. Bingham has been working with the district for the past five or six years, and said he was up to speed on the community’s rapid growth.
Bingham said he projects the heyday of growth in LPSD will be the next five years, based on the number new homes being built.
“I’m forecasting a little over 300 homes per year for the next five years,” he said. “I think that point of view is shared by the city with a lot of developers wanting to build on the available lots they have and developments that have been discussed for quite some time.”
After reviewing the district’s data on lost enrollment as a result of the pandemic, Bingham said school districts statewide lost about 3%, with the greatest decline coming from grades K-6. D-38 lost about 2% of its enrollment in 2019, and about 3% in 2020. In 2021, it saw a return of 1.5%, which was consistent with results statewide, he said.
For comparison, Bingham noted other districts in the state like Douglas County and Cherry Creek saw a much more significant decline in enrollment during the pandemic and there is no projection for those students to return as of yet.
Bingham said a lot of Colorado districts have also seen enrollment decline predicted to be caused by a lot of families becoming “refugees” from state housing costs, forcing them to move into less expensive adjacent states.
“We are seeing student generation remaining strong in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and other states that have historically lower housing costs than Colorado,” Bingham said. “We are seeing those areas [enrollments] were not hit as hard by the pandemic because of their fundamental housing cost base.”
Board Treasurer Ron Schwartz suggested looking at the differences between tax structures in Colorado and neighboring states as it may also be a factor.
Bingham went on to show the birth rate within the school district is at an all time high, regardless of what hospital or state in which they were born. He said 265 babies were born to D-38 addresses in 2020.
“We are getting to see a little bit of a reversal of Lewis-Palmer being more of a high school district to being more of a balanced district,” Bingham said.
He said a lot of the housing anticipated over the next 60 months will be “attractively priced” for families with children in grades K-8. Bingham said based on housing development, Bear Creek Elementary will become “ground zero” for K-8 growth.
Bingham noted every year the district has about 450 kindergarten students, but only 265 children were born in the district. The difference in these numbers could be attributed to an influx of children in the elementary school age range, he said.
“There’s just a lot going on in the district, and it seems to be almost all concentrated in the Bear Creek attendance area — which is going to continue to be a problem for us,” Bingham said.
Bear Creek is one of the three largest elementary schools in the state, he said, and if the number of new houses continues to grown in that area and accumulate new students for that school, it could wind up being the largest neighborhood public school in Colorado.
“I’ve never seen this much new housing under construction in my 38-year career,” Bingham said. “I’ve never seen this many homes under construction at one time.”
Among other survey information, district superintendent KC Somers said the planned student climate survey has been completed. The response rate of the survey for grades 3-6 was 74.6%, while responses from students in grades 7 through 12 was 58.3%. Somers said detailed results of the survey will be presented to the board during its January work session.
Somers also noted a 14-member Financial Advisory Committee for the district has been selected that includes staff, parents and community members. He said the committee is planning to hold its first meeting in January.
Schwartz, who is facilitating the committee, said it was originally intended to be a Financial Audit Committee, but since the district already contracts a financial auditor the committee was renamed and refocused to be an advisory committee.
“We are going to go into some pretty meaty things,” Schwartz said. “We’re looking for innovation and having a nice cross-section of the community and diverse constituents will be really helpful. They will help us innovate and show results.”