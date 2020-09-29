MONUMENT • The Lewis-Palmer School District 38 board is making a push for its comprehensive plan to be finalized by the end of the year.
The D-38 Board of Education, during its Sept. 21 meeting, heard an update on the district’s first goal of its strategic plan regarding “cultivate safe, healthy and welcoming school environments.”
Board members Theresa Phillips and Ron Schwartz were assigned with building of the first goal of the strategic plan, the goals of which are based on a series of community meetings held through the end of 2019 where the district obtained feedback from staff, faculty, parents and other community stakeholders in the creation of it.
The first goal of cultivating the environment the district was broken down into a series of subpoints including an investment in and maintenance of physically secure school campuses, create comprehensive health and wellness systems and supports for all students; ensuring comprehensive crisis planning and emergency preparedness for any situation; ensuring equitable, diverse and culturally responsive learning environments; and prioritizing a feeling of welcomeness and inclusivity for all students and families.
In lieu of physically securing school campuses, Phillips and Schwartz suggested adding security vestibules; upgrading public address systems, 3M film recording, door alarms, radio and cameras; augmenting full-time equivalent; and leaving room for additional future needs.
“There’s a method to the madness here. We wouldn’t be doing this if physical safety to students and staff isn’t paramount on a daily basis,” Schwartz said.
Board President Chris Taylor asked if the work done toward achieiving the first goal of the strategic plan has addressed potential and future pandemic situations and how the plan would gather public input when it’s drafted.
Phillips noted the importance of space left open in the plan for future needs in terms of planning and the district and community’s thinking. As for public input, the plan thus far needs more specification, she said.
“There’s not enough specification before it can go to the public for (their) thoughts,” Phillips said. “Once we have the proper time frames and that specificity, we would take it to a larger audience.”
The board discussed the possibility of receiving continued updates on the strategic plan at future meetings, with a goal of all five goals to be ready for the public by the end of the year.
“It’s a lofty goal to have all five goals with all five bullets laid out somewhat in a cohesive plan of which we could go to the community starting next year,” Taylor said. He asked Phillips and Schwartz if they felt having a cohesive plan ready for community eyes was achievable.
Phillips agreed it was possible.
District superintendent Dr. KC Somers pointed out much of the work the strategic plan outlines is already occurring. “We are doing these things,” Somers said. “It’s just perhaps not as systemic or strategic as we have realized, based on the process we are going through now. We are creating a greater degree of alignment and focus.”
In other business, the board heard an update on school enrollment for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year. There was an overall decrease of 256 students, or about 4% of district-wide enrollment between October 2019 and Sept. 21 of this year. The largest area of decreased enrollment came from the district’s elementary schools, with the exception of Monument Academy Elementary which increased by seven.
Taylor asked where the elementary students were disappearing, and Somers said some had switched to home school, some had moved away from the district as anticipated, and some decreases were a mystery. He said parents sometimes don’t properly notify the district of their intent to not return or let the district know where their students would be attending the following year, and this makes it difficult to track.
Somers said he predicted an increase was imminent within the next 2-3 years as things get “put back to normal,” he noted he could be wrong.
“That could just be conjecture at this point,” Somers said. “I don’t want to play Nostradamus and prognosticate anything.”
Taylor noted the information in the update negated information he was given prior to two consecutive academic years of decreased enrollment.
“Two years ago, I was told we would have a tsunami of growth,” Taylor said. “Last year was an anomaly and now this year is a second anomaly or a trend.”
Somers said larger districts in the area are also seeing a rapid decline in enrollment and it made sense to attribute the decline this year to the COVID-19 pandemic as opposed to other factors.