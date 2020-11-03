MONUMENT • In a small but certain move to make better use of the property on which Grace Best Education Center is built, the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education has approved the marketing and sale of the portable building which sits beside it.
During the board’s Oct. 26 meeting, it took action to approve the marketing and sale of the eight-classroom portable building near the 66 Jefferson St. facility.
Portions of the 60-year-old education center, including its physical condition and location, present challenges.
It was stated in the meeting that the facility is in need of asbestos abatement, roofing, fire suppression, accommodations for the American Disabilities Act, as well as electrical and heating upgrades. In addition, it was said a “re-thinking” of the property is in order to accommodate its use in relation to changes in the surrounding location. The marketing and sale of the portable building on the property is a step toward that.
“We want to reenvision the site to accommodate its use to create maximum value for our students and our community at its present location,” Superintendent Dr. KC Somers said.
Director of Student Services Bob Foster said given the age and dated specifications of the portable building, it would probably be sold for private use.
He also said the process for upgrading the needs of Grace Best would start by putting out a request for proposal for an owner’s representative of the project, and a panel would interview a variety of individuals who apply. After selecting an owner’s rep, district staff would present the recommendation to the board.
An owner’s rep is a person who would represent the school district and act in its best interests and fiscal responsibilities to make sure the most prudent process is used to determine the total needs for the building, put the variety of trades out to bid and work with any general contractor involved with the project. Somers said the project for the building surpasses what district staff is able to devote and an owner’s rep would allow the district to have one person devoted to overseeing and making decisions on the project and its processes.
Somers said a request for proposal for an owner’s rep would be in the near future.
Built in 1957 as Lewis-Palmer High school, Grace Best is presently used as a home for the district’s HomeSchool Enrichment Academy, District Science Center, student Transitions Program, a variety of school organizations such as Bearbotics, and partnerships with local nonprofit entities including Monumental Impact.
According to the district website, the building has been used for middle-school grades and as an elementary school. It was renamed for Grace Best, a former first grade teacher and local children’s book author, in 1985.
In addition to the marketing and sale of the portable building, the board of education approved auction items including a 1990 conversion van from its transportation department to be put out for auction.
As district leadership makes its push to finish a comprehensive strategic plan, the school board heard an update on the development of Goal No. 5, “Forge strong relationships and foster effective communication.”
Board Vice President Thereas Phillips and Board Secretary Tiffany Upchurch presented what has been developed thus far, determining the objectives of this portion of the plan were to provide concise expectations for staff and community, build predictable and implementable behaviors and actions, ensure consistency in quality and quantity of educational outcomes, and enhance transparency.
Among the next steps in its development, this portion of the plan would involve policy review, a review of what the board’s commitment to Goal No. 5 is and would be, and how the board will be able to evaluate its effectiveness.