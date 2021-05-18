MONUMENT • Options for Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s Grace Best Facility were weighed at a recent Board of Education workshop.
Susan Miller of Cooperative Strategies and Kurt Connolly of Anser Advisory, the two firms hired to consult the district and facilitate the development of the plan, on May 4 presented the updates having gathered more from the most recent community dialogue event and meeting of the steering committee.
“We are pretty much almost all the way through the process,” Miller said.
Since January, there have been two rounds of community dialogue, a community survey, the creation of the steering committee and its four meetings thus far.
With the latest meeting of the steering committee the week prior to the board workshop, committee members were given options of what to do with the physical Grace Best building and learned the respective costs of those options. They were asked to rank their top two preferences based on data and community input received in the past months.
Connolly presented five options to the board.
The first including demolition of the building to make it a parking lot or playground. However, it was determined that option, which estimated a cost of $1.5 million, didn’t meet the guidelines for the process, one of which was to ensure the plan did what was best for students and “level up” the facility.
The second option was to upgrade the existing building to make it compliant with current building codes. This option would include asbestos abatement of the older portion of the building. However, even to meet minimum code requirements the estimated price tag for this option is $12.1-$12.7 million.
Option three was to fully renovate the building with state-of-the-art new technology so that it would match any new district school in every way and usable for any purpose. This option is estimated to cost $17.1-$17.7 million.
The fourth option, which was estimated at $9.1-$9.33 million, suggested the demolition of approximately half of the 62,000-square-foot facility and renovation of the remaining 30,000 square feet.
The last option was to completely demolish the existing facility and build a new on, carrying an estimated cost between $24.4 million and $28.4 million, including design phase costs, furniture and fixtures.
Connolly said once the steering committee was informed proposed costs, the fourth option became very popular.
In fact, of the 26 committee members who participated in ranking their preferred options, 14 said the fourth option was their first choice and 17 of them had it among their top two preferences, Miller said.
This option was steering committee’s final recommendation.
Board Vice President Theresa Phillips asked what the timeline to completion would be. Connolly noted most new build projects are 18-24 months from design and engineering to students walking into the building. However, he said, the timeline could be longer since the Grace Best facility is presently in use and construction may have to work around that.
Board Secretary Tiffiney Upchurch, who has been involved in the committee and community outreach process along with Phillips, said she would like to know why the steering committee favored the partial demolition and renovation option.
Board Treasurer Ron Schwartz said he would also like to see a one-page matrix to show community stakeholders what the option would ultimately provide. Connolly said his firm will put that together.
According to the process schedule for developing the master plan, final recommendations were to be presented to the board at its regular meeting May 17.