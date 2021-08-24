MONUMENT • As the first day of school got underway last week, so did meetings of Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s Board of Education.
At the board’s Aug. 16 meeting, it recognized Julie Stephen, who recently retired as the district’s public information officer, for her service. Stephen was not in attendance.
Also recognized was retired music educator Michael Mozingo, who was recently awarded the Colorado Bandmasters Association’s 2021 Hall of Fame Award, and Lewis-Palmer High School Principal Bridget O’Connor, who was honored as the ‘Rookie’ Secondary Principal of the Year at a recent conference of the Colorado Association of School Executives.
On Aug. 18, the district welcomed back more than 5,000 students to its eight schools for the first day of classes.
“This is exactly what we’ve planned for,” O’Connor said. “Students are excited. They’re coming in early. They’re coming in excited.
“Our teachers are really excited because they’ve spent a lot of time over the summer and the last few days (preparing). We have two main school goals. One is to maximize learning, and the second is to make sure everybody feels connected.”
New to three of the district’s is the addition of security vestibules. Now every school in the district has one.
With the approval of the district’s contract with Schneider Electric and its capital recovery and reinvestment program in June, Schneider Electric’s Colorado program manager William Benish and Colorado project development manager Robert Davidson presented a project update to the board.
Construction began June 21 to add the vestibules to Bear Creek, Prairie Winds and Lewis-Palmer elementary schools. The vestibules and additional walls for that scope of the project were completed Aug. 17, when summer construction came to a close.
The remaining scope of work for the contract includes plans for upgrading the automation systems at most buildings, which is expected to begin late this month, upgrading interior, exterior and parking lot lighting to LED at all buildings and converting bathroom fixtures to low flow and electrical modifications.
Also to be done are a handful of upgrades and modifications to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning at Prairie Winds and Bear Creek schools, Lewis-Palmer Middle School and Lewis-Palmer High School this winter.
All project construction is expected to be completed next summer.
Board members also heard an update regarding Priority No. 1 of its strategic plan, which is to cultivate safe, healthy and welcoming schools. The key initiatives for it involve security upgrades to the district’s buildings, crisis response and preparedness training, proactive attendance and restorative discipline practices to help improve accountability and responsive learning environments, and social and emotional learning support in partnership with parents and families.
On Aug. 4, all school and district administrators received training in practices and procedures on crisis response, suicide and risk assessment, threat assessment, discipline and attendance.
The district will conduct periodic student and staff surveys about school culture, climate and perceptions of available student supports. The survey will initiate the survey this fall. The survey’s results will be used to help identify students’ needs.
D38 will follow Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and El Paso County Public Health requirements and related guidelines related to COVID-19. The wearing of masks is encouraged, but is not a requirement, for students, staff and visitors inside school buildings. Masks are required on school buses per federal law.
A 10-day isolation period is required when persons test positive for COVID, and contact tracing and quarantine practices will be done in partnership with El Paso County Public Health.
Board members also received the district’s report on financial planning and analysis. It was reported that district enrollment as of the first day of school is up 217 students from last year’s first day. It is 208 students up from the October 2020 enrollment count.