MONUMENT • As the challenges of the 2020-21 school year ticked away, several recognitions and changes for the coming year were made before Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s Board of Education.
The board had its final regular meeting of the academic year May 17, at which it was presented with variety of recognitions of students and staff for their respective achievements.
“This is an awesome experience,” Board President Chris Taylor said. “I’ve missed these type of meetings.”
In a special kickoff to the meeting, the National Anthem was played by the Palmer Ridge High School brass trio.
In a key recognition for the meeting, and impromptu, was the district’s fond farewell, voiced by superintendent Dr. KC Somers, to Chief Academic Officer Lori Benton, who resigned to pursue other endeavors. Benton has been an educator in the district for 20 years.
“When you think about the qualities of the individuals that compose our school district, you embody so many of the values that I know we all hold close in our hearts,” Somers said to Benton.
Somers said the high attendance at the meeting spoke to the impact Benton had for many years.
“Personally, even though I’ve only had a couple years [working with her], it’s been a couple of amazing years not without offering its challenges and fun opportunities to collaborate,” the superintendent said. “We wish you so well in your future endeavors and we thought it was appropriate and only fitting that we just took a moment to celebrate you and your fantastic service.”
Board Vice President Theresa Phillips presented Benton with a bouquet of flowers and said, “We wanted to thank you for all your thorough presentations and for how articulate you are, and how helpful you always were when we’ve called on you.”
D-38 had once again been recognized as a recipient of the Best Communities for Music Education Award by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). District music educators Raleigh “Butch” Eversole, Palmer Ridge High School band instructor and Lewis Palmer High School director of bands Tom Chapman spoke to the successes of the music program in the district. Eversole also gave recognition to Lewis Palmer High School vocal instructor Aaron Miller.
Regarding the award to the district, Chapman noted it was an honor not only for the music program staff but also the students and the support of the community in general. He said for many students, these kinds of accolades and successes in the music program are a seven year commitment inside and outside the classroom.
“It’s a huge reflection on our community, which includes our administration and the parents in the community,” Chapman said. “Programs like this don’t exist because only one person wants it to be that way, it exists because our community wants excellence in everything our students do.”
Eversole said in a challenging year where it would have been easy for students to become unmotivated, D-38 music students “knocked it out of the park” with the high amount of success they’ve achieved.
Phillips later listed the district’s students who were selected to participate in the All-State instrumental and vocal groups this year.
Dr. Rick Frampton, executive director of student services, presented special recognition to six of the district’s registered nurses for their efforts to keep schools open during a school year with the presence of a pandemic and to keep students safe and healthy.
Frampton noted while most other school districts did not remain open, D-38 was open from the start of the school year in August and September to the last week of school in May.
“The fact that we were able to keep schools open from the very first day and go to the very last day ... most of the credit goes to [them],” he said. “I think it’s probably understated to say this might have been the hardest year to be a healthcare practitioner especially in the schools.”
Frampton gave additional recognition and appreciation to school nurse Stacey Pearce of Lewis-Palmer Elementary School, Ray Kilmer Elementary School and the Child Find program, who resigned her position in the district after four years in D-38. Frampton said Pearce was instrumental in collaborating and leadership in managing pandemic measures over the past year.
Benton later introduced Nannette Walker Smith, who received recognition for serving as co-chair of the District Accountability Advisory Committee (DAAC), as well as a variety of D-38 capacities. Walker Smith has ended her two-year term with her position in DAAC, previously having served on the Palmer Ridge High School and Monument Academy DAAC’s.
Kelly Bane was introduced as the succeeding co-chair for the coming school year, along with Christy Milks.
Later in the meeting, Somers recommended Kristen Stueber for the districts’ chief human resources officer position. The board approved the contract with Stueber to begin July 1.