MONUMENT • There will be no election for the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education this November, and board members Chris Taylor and Tiffiney Upchurch were declared re-elected by a unanimous vote.
The board held a special meeting Sept. 2 online via the Zoom platform and streamed to the district’s channel on Youtube.com, during which it convened in accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute to approve a resolution to cancel the Nov. 2 election for D38 school directors.
Taylor, incumbent board president, and incumbent board secretary Upchurch, are declared elected by acclamation.
The remaining members of the board, Theresa Phillips, Ron Schwarz and Matthew Clawson, are each serving four-year terms that expire in November 2023.
The deadline for interested persons seeking election to submit nomination petitions to the district was Aug. 27. According to CRS 1-5-208, “if at the close of business on the 63rd day before the election there are not more candidates than offices to be filled at the election, including candidates filing affidavits of intent, the designation election official shall cancel the election and declare the candidates elected if instructed by the board by the resolution.”
Since Taylor, who represents District 1, and Upchurch, who represents District 3, were the only individuals to submit nomination petitions by the deadline, and the board approved the resolution Sept. 2, the district’s delegated election official Vicki Wood declared both incumbents re-elected to the board.
Taylor said he had mixed feelings about not having additional candidates for an election, although he was happy not to have to canvas the community with a campaign for re-election and placing yard signs around town.
“I’m disappointed with not being able to engage with the community during the campaign,” Taylor said. “I’m very happy to continue to serve, and I’m sure Mrs. Upchurch will echo those thoughts.”
Taylor said since he did not have to campaign for re-election, he would take his next four-year term to campaign in regards to the district’s long-range comprehensive plan, so the community has a good understanding of our school system and the leadership of Superintendent KC Somers and his administrative team.
“I am going to campaign but it will be on behalf of the school system,” he said.
“I’m honored to be able to serve for another four years. I would like to see us reappropriate the taxpayer funds we saved from not needing to hold an election back into our schools,” Upchurch said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to capitalizing on all the momentum our board has generated, and all the good we will do for Lewis-Palmer School District 38.”
After the motion to approve the resolution, Upchurch asked the board if it could ensure the nearly $20,000 in taxpayer dollars that will be saved by not having an election go back into the district budget in a place where it would further benefit classroom resources specifically.
Somers said the money would return to the budget’s Board of Education account and the board can have a conversation about moving those funds into some part of the general fund at a regular meeting or during the process of updating the budget.