MONUMENT • As the 2021-2022 Lewis-Palmer School District 38 budget gets cinched up, a handful of voices expressed a concern for the district’s lack of competitive salaries for teachers.
The D-38 Board of Education kicked off its June 14 meeting with a public hearing for the budget. Exiting chief financial officer Shanna Seelye presented changes and transfers to the budget since it was last presented to the board May 17.
Per Pupil Operating Revenue increased since May, which elevated the total revenue prior to transfers to $59,878,215, an increase of $445,572. The net gain to the general fund balance increased from $27,813 to $475,080.
Budget expenditures decreased over $9,000 in the update after the district was able to refine some of them. Allocation to Monument Academy increased by over $1,300 due to projected enrollment and the PPOR increase, while the transfer from the general fund to transportation increased by $6,000 due to a software price increase, Seeyle said.
“We were able to come out a little better than we anticipated even a month ago,” Seeyle said.
The capital reserve transfer increased by $814,784 from last month. Among additional one-time transfers to capital reserve was the $1.8 million for up-front contribution to Schneider Electric for the district’s energy conservation plan and safety upgrades. The contract was approved by the board later in the meeting, which is expected to help the district make energy and safety improvements to its buildings for $1.8 million which would have otherwise cost about $12 million.
After being updated on the changes to the general fund since May, the board opened the meeting to public comment regarding the budget for the coming fiscal year.
The most common concern expressed during public comment was the budget’s competitive structure for salary increases to teachers and certified staff. Tom Patrick, a teacher at Palmer Ridge High School, noted the 2022 budget calls for a $500 step increase as well as a pay increase of 1.1%. This comes after a freeze on salary increases in the 2021 budget.
“I think we can all agree that the single most important factor impacting our children’s educational experience is the quality of the teachers in their classrooms,” Patrick said. “In order to recruit and reward the very best teachers in the state, the budget must prioritize its salary increases. This budget falls short in that regard.”
Patrick said veteran teachers like himself have seen only a 1.3% increase over the past two years while the consumer price index has increased by 5%. New teachers with a starting salary of $35,471 two years ago will see an increase of $74 per month, he said.
Colleagues in many nearby districts in Colorado Springs are receiving a 6% increase, Patrick said. He cited two fellow PRHS teachers who have left D-38 in the last three weeks to take better paying positions in Academy School District 20 to keep up with the cost of living.
“D-38 has had a reputation for academic excellence. Unfortunately, we are gaining notoriety as one of the poorest paying districts on the Front Range, if not the entire state,” Patrick said.
Patrick recommended a restoration of the $500 step frozen out of 2021, the $500 step for 2022 as well as a 5% increase or better “in order to make any progress towards being able to attract and retain great teachers,” he said.
Leah Phillips, a math teacher and academic chair at PRHS, also shared issues the department has recently had with a higher amount of turnover than usual. Phillips has worked at PRHS for 11 years. She and her family moved to Monument 21 years ago so her three children could be educated in D-38, she said.
Phillips said her children’s experience in the district has resulted in each of them, after graduating, keeping in touch with at least one of their teachers. She cited a connection to teachers who remain with the district as invaluable. The staff turnover is because of the lack of competitive compensation, Phillips said.
“We can’t get people because we don’t have a bargaining chip, and we can’t retain people,” she said. “In the 20 years we’ve lived here, I can’t tell you, with the turnover of the board and administration, how many times there has been lip service to pay but there has never been any action. … I know this board wants to do this and wants to do the right thing.”
Phillips said she was speaking for teachers who want to better understand the budget and figure out ways to make compensation in the district more appropriate and competitive. When staff see discrepancies between the compensation of other districts and D-38, it feeds a sense of distrust, she said.
“I want to be a part of the solution, not just someone who complains,” Phillips said.
Also commenting was Leah’s husband, Steven Phillips, a business owner in the construction industry, who cited the turnover and compensation issue in the district to be similar to that of his own industry.
“I don’t mean this to sound condescending, but this is a supply and demand issue,” he said. “Demand is up and supply is down. … In my industry, the only way I’m going to be able to retain people who are experienced and bring the value that I need to the company is to compensate them accordingly.”
Phillips said it was considered a crisis in 2017 and 2018 when few career teachers were graduating post-secondary schools, and the number is even smaller now.
During board comments later in the meeting, director Matthew Clawson said he is open to dialogue and suggestions on how to bridge the gap between where compensation for certified staff should be and where it is presently.
“I think we can do better and I want us to do better to have more competitive compensation,” board secretary Tiffiney Upchurch said.
Board President Chris Taylor said the board, superintendent Dr. KC Somers, and the district’s new leadership hires (assistant superintendent, chief financial officer and director of human resources) will meet in August to “sharpen the pencils” to go through the budget and start solving the issues at hand in the next phase of the district’s strategic plan. Taylor said he needs those who have and have expressed their concerns to be a part of that process as well.
“We certainly have our work cut out for us to find our way forward,” Somers said. “And we certainly want to do that.”
The board approved the adoption and appropriations presented for the 2021-2022 budget. Taylor noted the final budget would not be presented until the October enrollment count was acquired.