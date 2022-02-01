MONUMENT • A project undertaken by student interns in the Lewis-Palmer School District looks to paint a picture of what exactly a “Portrait of a D-38 Graduate” looks like.
While the Lewis-Palmer School District’s Strategic Plan continues to develop and evolve, Board of Education members were presented the first draft of Portrait of a District 38 Graduate at the Jan. 24 meeting.
Career and Technical Education Coordinator Jess McAllister presented the background of the portrait being drafted and how data was collected to create it. The project was managed by Lewis-Palmer High School senior Addison Haworth and recent Palmer Ridge High School graduate Olivia Jones, who were on hand to present the preliminary information regarding the efforts to create the portrait in alignment with the Strategic Plan’s second priority initiative.
“We wanted to see how we best prepared students to go not only to college but also into careers after high school,” Haworth said.
McAllister said she became aware of the initiative to create a D-38 graduate portrait, along with its expectations and objectives associated, in August. The project was to be primarily a student-led effort, in which McAllister enlisted student interns to create a scope of work for themselves which would employ skills and experience in journalism, data collection as well as graphic design.
Haworth and Jones were already working as student interns with the district’s communications department, and both ran with the graduate portrait project, McAllister said. The students developed a series of interview questions for district constituents, which included alumni, present students and elementary grade levels to high school, parents and guardians, members of the community and industry partners.
“They were very, very busy doing their interview tactics which included primarily personal interviews,” McAllister said.
She said other interviews were conducted through email, using a Google survey at one point, and the students met their goal of completing their research and data collection by Dec. 7.
“This has been a milestone we’ve been looking forward to for quite some time,” McAllister said.
Haworth said when she and Jones were first given the project, they had no idea what the end result would be nor did they know for what it was going to be used. Jones said their inspiration for a baseline was four categories of what the State of Colorado wanted to see from its graduating students outside of their knowledge of language arts and mathematics.
The categories included graduates having the skill sets to be communicators, problem solvers, community members and empowered individuals. Those terms and their definitions became the focus of the students’ questions to constituents and data collection.
When it came time to analyze the data, Jones said they started to note recurring key themes which were characteristics learned during a student’s education at D-38, clubs and organizations available, opportunities he or she received and the resources available.
“This is what showed up the most,” Jones said. “What a lot of people said was that the resources available for all of the students was a very prominent thing, and they could attest to it.”
Constituents shared they were given a variety of opportunities to grow and find help with whatever they needed. Clubs and organizations were also key, especially to the middle school students interviewed, who shared they enjoyed having the opportunity to participate in student-led clubs.
Jones said many attested to the characteristics they’ve learned or seen from D-38 students, being able to advocate for themselves and demonstrate leadership skills in ways not seen from students of other school districts.
In the end, Haworth and Jones took their data and created a series of “I can” statements to depict what a graduate of D-38 would possess at their core and from the four baseline categories. These included being able to advocate, articulate, authenticate and actuate, being able to be a leader, a do-er and a creator, the ability to be a learner, an innovator, an achiever and persevere, the ability to be an adapter, analyzer, mediator and connector. Lastly, graduates are able to engage, invest, be accountable and collaborate.
McAllister said there’s a lot of opportunity for the district to decide how to infiltrate this portrait throughout its K-12 environments, and presently the group is brainstorming about the best option.
One idea was to get the portrait into the hands of the teachers to use as a model, but there is more discussion to be had before that happens, she said.
“The idea is to prepare students as they are engaging in their everyday activities in the classroom to recognize when they’re advocating for themselves, to recognize when they’re taking on the posture of a problem solver,” McAllister said. “Really it’s to connect the learning in their classrooms and through their experiences in the school to be able to name a characteristic when they see it.”