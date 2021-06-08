MONUMENT • The Lewis-Palmer School District is weighing costs associated with upgrading its needs for additional safety and energy conservation.
Late last year, the District 38 Board of Education contracted Schneider Electric to perform an investment grade audit of district-wide infrastructure to see where necessary upgrades to safety and energy conservation could be made with limited funds.
During a special meeting of the board June 1 in Monument, the board was presented with details of a possible energy conservation and performance contract with Schneider Electric, at which company representatives presented the audit’s final results. A scope of work was created to determine potential monetary savings over a 20-year cycle.
William Benish, Colorado program coordinator with Schneider Electric, and Robert Davidson, project development manager, were on hand to present the results of the audit, its costs and potential timeline. Benish said the final results were verified and approved by the Colorado Energy Office.
The recommended program was designed to meet D-38’s immediate needs and address concerns brought up prior to the audit. Energy conservation measures were designed to improve the learning environment across the district, improve indoor air quality and last beyond the 20-year cycle.
Should the district move forward with the contract, it would be looking at receiving $9.2 million worth of capital upgrades for a $1.8 million contribution, Benish said. The program projects an energy savings equal to $387,000 annually and over $10.7 million over the life cycle. It would also make use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, among other creative funding sources, to ensure the district does not deplete its own.
The audit process sought input from district stakeholders — including staff and faculty — to help prioritize the final scope of work. This led to additional security and lighting upgrades being added to the project, Benish said.
The most common upgrades listed in the scope of work applied to nearly all district buildings including the administrative offices. They include an upgrade to interior and exterior lighting to LED, and fully converting the Building Automation Systems from pneumatic to digital control in a standardized platform integrated on all areas. List upgrades also included converting to low-flow bathroom fixtures and implementing plug load controllers to electrical systems.
“Without a program like this, where we are leveraging energy and operational savings, this would more than likely take the district years to make these necessary upgrades,” Benish said. “This program would allow the district to take care of these upgrades in a very timely manner.”
With board approval of the contract, a construction kickoff meeting would occur this month. Additional security construction would be completed in August, and all construction and upgrades would be completed next summer.
Board action is anticipated at the June 14 meeting.
In other business, the board approved a contract to hire Amber Whetstine as assistant superintendent. District superintendent Dr. KC Somers introduced Whetstine, who was present for the meeting. Whetstine comes to D-38 from Falcon School District 49, where she is director of learning services. She has a more than 20-year career in education in roles including elementary school principal, instructional coach and teacher.
“What impressed me most is she is dedicated to each and every student and understands what it means to be a collaborative leader,” Somers said. “She is very motivated to step in and align her work toward strategic planning and our initiatives.”
Whestine said she is eager to begin with the district and meet everybody following the already warm welcome she’s received.
Additionally, after months of developing a facility master plan with the guidance of Anser Advisory and Cooperative Strategies, the board had its first reading for a resolution to determine the future of the Grace Best facility.
The resolution would authorize Somers to move forward with the district’s advisors into the second phase of development with the intent of demolishing the oldest portion of the Grace Best building and remodeling the remaining square footage of the newer portion to meet the needs of present district programs while maximizing flexibility. This would include exploring design possibilities for the renovations by hiring an architect, general contract and/or a consultant.
Phase Two would also explore and recommend optimal financial solutions for attaining the chosen concept and create a timeline to effectively deliver the final designs.
Board members went over the verbiage of the resolution to ensure it is revised to include everything it has discussed and has been recommended by the facility master plan’s steering committee.