MONUMENT • Through an update on District 38’s fifth priority to its Strategic Plan, the communication efforts are evolving and targeting its efforts.
Lewis-Palmer School District’s Board of Education held a workshop Nov. 30 to receive an update on Priority No. 5 of its Strategic Plan, specifically its strategic communication plan, presented by the D-38 Director of Communications Mark Belcher.
Belcher said the communications plan for the district was more a draft as its plan would be constantly evolving as it measured effectiveness. He said it may never be permanently finished because the communications department will always be looking to assess it and look to improve.
“When we’re working with our stakeholders, we want to maintain that position and improve our perceptions of the D-38 organization,” Belcher said. “That’s what we try to do every single day when we’re on the phone or when we’re working with others or the website.”
D-38 employs two full-time communications professionals, with a budget of $280,000 for staff and operations. While Belcher serves as its lead of communication and marketing, and its public information officer, a communications specialist manages and orchestrates its digital content on social media and its website.
The objectives for the strategic communications plan is to create a storytelling pipeline to share news and updates with the community, strengthen opportunities for effective two-way communication, increase the number of individuals receiving communications, diversify channels of communications, amplify the district’s message through social media, ensure the website is up-to-date and effective and to utilize the department’s advertising budget to impact strategic focus, Belcher said.
While the department attempts to analyze the effectiveness of its communications channels, the initial messaging it looks to convey is the district provides a world-class education; serves every student, every day; is transparent and its leadership strives to be good stewards of public capital; and acts in accordance with policy and its long-range strategic plan. Belcher said the communications plan will be rolling out the hashtag #WorldClassD38 as part of its campaign on social media.
The department would also look to measure successes and shortcomings of its communication efforts by the use of surveys and monitoring its following and engagements. Doing this, it would capture data on its users and ensure the district is growing its reach, and monitor and capture media coverage to assess efficacy.
“We want to be engaging users and ensure they are receiving our information, that they are perceiving how we are talking and thinking,” Belcher said. “We want to see and measure our improved perception and hopefully see that turn up at the polls when there are measures to vote on and we want to see our metrics grow year after year.”
In other business, the board members and district staff also discussed the analysis of the implementation of House Bill 21-1164, which is a mil levy correction.
This month, Colorado school districts will begin raising property taxes to fix a practice that reduced local taxes for education. For decades, it’s been based on what may be an incorrect interpretation of the Colorado Constitution.
Beginning last year, the state legislature took action to correct the interpretation by reducing local property tax mil levies in districts where voters approved to “de-TABOR” and keep them higher.
The term “de-TABOR” refers to when voters approve to opt out of the imposition of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) provision of the Colorado Constitution. Also known as de-Brucing, named after TABOR author Douglas Bruce. Voters from many school districts in the state through the 1990s and 2000s obtained this approval from its voters.
The Colorado Department of Education interpreted state statute that some de-TABORed districts should instead reduce their local property tax collections through 2007, but because these districts had voter approval to keep collections at a higher level, it was determined local property tax collections should not have been reduced.
HB 21-1164 was passed by legislature this year and requires CDE to implement a correction plan for districts with temporary tax credits to reduce them by a maximum of one mil each year until the credits are reduced to zero.
District superintendent KC Somers said as the assessed valuation increases the rate of the district’s total mil sponsored by its general fund Per Pupil Operating Revenue, local share at the state level, will increase by one up to 27 over the course of the next 3-4 years.
“Comprehensively, as our bond repayment continues to lower over time, and assuming our current mil status, you are still going to see an overall decline,” Somers said. “We anticipate it over the next 3-4 years to continue to decline overall.”
Somers said the function of the assessed values of homes is a variable, but in terms of the local share component, that is going to increase as it relates to taxpayer equity across the state.
“It should level itself out over a number of years, even though it would take other districts longer than it would for D-38,” he said.
Somers said the district’s cash flow should not really be affected.