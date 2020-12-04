By Benn Farrell
MONUMENT • Lewis-Palmer School District 38 has made a move to help itself and its stakeholders save money on bond repayment.
The D-38 school board approved the refunding of its General Obligation 2012 Series B bonds, a move it has been discussing since September, during its Nov. 16 meeting.
Board treasurer Ron Schwartz reviewed the refunding option to the board after working with the district’s chief financial officer Shanna Seelye and Mattie Prodanovic of Hilltop Securities on investigating the best course to refinance the Series B bonds to acquire a lower interest rate.
“If we move forward, then Hilltop Securities and our counsel will work with Royal Bank of Canada to begin the process early next month and likely close the second week of [December] or so,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said the district would rely on Prodanovic and legal counsel Kim Crawford of Butler Snow LLP law firm to ensure the refinancing is done correctly and safely so it doesn’t add to the district’s risk portfolio.
Board secretary Tiffany Upchurch clarified the Series B bonds were acquired in 2006 and then refinanced once before in 2012. Schwartz confirmed and said it was the only set of bonds the district has available to refinance.
Church also clarified repayment of the principal of the bonds would not happen until 2026-2030. The financing of the bonds is back-end loaded, Schwartz said, and looking back it would have been wiser to repay the equity of the bonds on a consistent basis.
“This board wasn’t present at that time [2012], and we don’t know what the considerations of refinancing were at that time,” Schwartz said. "According to law, the way they were written, we are not able to alter that percentage by year.”
She added, “I’m no expert in this field, but when one takes a look at the impact on individual property taxes, often these bonds are structured to keep these smooth as opposed to lumpy.”
Board president Chris Taylor noted it was his understanding the principal retainment of the refinancing would be the same as it is presently, and all the district would be doing to reduce the interest rate.
Schwartz, Seeyle and Prodanovic were commended by board member Matthew Clawson for thinking outside the box with a great suggestion to “save our stakeholders some money,” he said.
Schwartz also commended Seeyle and Prodanovic for their work to protect the district’s constituents, its students and its staff. Taylor said it was inspirational to watch the efforts happen.
In additional effort to find savings for the district, during a board work session Dec. 1, members heard a business case analysis from William Benish from Schneider Electric. He is the firm's Colorado team leader for energy and sustainability services. Benish was joined by colleagues Kathleen Pratt and Robert Davidson.
During his 45-minute presentation, Beamish noted through a variety of mechanical upgrades and other capital energy improvements, the district could see a projected $340,000 in annual savings. This would be a savings of $290,000 in energy and an additional savings of $50,000 in operations and maintenance. Over a 20-year life cycle, factoring in a 3.5% escalation, the district could see a total savings of $9.5 million, he said.
However, means of funding the improvements was a point of discussion. Taylor, the board president, noted some of the energy savings of the project would be diverted to loan payments and asked who provides the financing for the project.
Schneider Electric representative Pratt said if the district wishes Schneider Electric to be the general contractor, that firm would release a Request for Proposals for financing entities.
“We would bring those options to the table for the district to decide,” Pratt said.
Taylor went on to ask what have been the largest barriers Benish and his team have run into for this type of project.
“From a funding perspective, we can only work with the savings we can find,” Benish said. “When we go through the investment grade audit, there are cases when savings are not able to cover the scope of work.”
Benish said the next step would be to perform the Investment Grade Audit, which would help them determine the savings to work with. However, the IGA comes with a $200,000 cost to the district, which would get rolled into the total cost of the project.
Taylor clarified if the district decides to not move forward with the project, the $200,000 would be its risk.
“It’s a risk management decision the district would have to make,” Davidson said. “Our job is to educate the district of the risk involved before making those decisions.”