MONUMENT • For at least the next three years, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will partner with Leading Edge to offer before-school and after-school child care services.
After approval from the board of education, D-38 has created a new partnership with Leading Edge to provide child care for district students, families and employees beginning in the next academic year before and after the school day. The decision to enter into the memorandum of understanding with Leading Edge was confirmed with board action during its special meeting April 5 at the district’s learning center in Monument. Approval was unanimous.
The district has set forth a request for proposals to acquire applications from potential vendors. With interviews of the RFP applicants, Leading Edge, whose website describes it as “a top provider of before and after school programs for children at elementary and middle schools across the country,” was offered the partnership to provide a lens of academic enrichment with social and emotional development for students.
For the past six years, these services had been offered through the district’s partnership with the Tri-Lakes branch of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. District superintendent KC Somers said the tuition for enrolling in the program with Leading Edge would be very close to tuition rates from the program at the YMCA.
The Tri-Lakes YMCA will continue to provide services for the remainder of the current school year and this summer. Leading Edge intends to engage in several community events throughout the end of the school year to aid a smooth transition and familiarize D-38 families with its program.
The decision to offer Leading Edge the partnership with the district culminated between D-38 elementary school principals in collaboration with district leadership as part of the RFP process which was initiated at the start of 2022. The decision also came as several applicants were asked to fill important criteria, Somers said.
“Obviously at the top of the list was that we provide excellent care for students as well as all of what our families have come to expect in the way that our kids are taken care of before and after school,” Somers said. “With the quality of programming, no doubt they are going to be in good hands.”
The superintendent also noted another key component was to have a partner which was able to provide tuition free care for all district employees. Not every provider was in a position with their business model to be able to do this, Somers said.
“Leading Edge was one that checked that box off and actually had some nice innovative approaches to our revenue sharing stream,” he said.
Although Leading Edge’s headquarters are eastern United States (in Westford, Mass.), it has established a presence in Colorado with several sites along the Front Range. Somers said the excellent leadership in place with Leading Edge was what ultimately influenced the district’s decision to offer the partnership and develop the vetted memorandum of understanding.
“This is something we are really excited about on our end,” Somers said.
He said the Tri-Lakes YMCA has been a fantastic community partner in many ways and thanked it for the excellent programming it has provided over the past several years.
More information about Leading Edge Before & After School can be found on its website, leadingedgekids.com. Families looking to enroll in Leading Edge’s program are required to register at leadingedgekids.com/lewis-palmer. Registration begins April 20. More information can also be obtained from the school district by emailing info@lewispalmer.org.
D-38 and Leading Edge will provide additional information on the new partnership and programming to the community over the coming weeks.
Among other actions, the board approved the superintendent’s annual evaluation and spoke highly of Somers’ performance as D-38 looks to improve and grow in several facets. Board President Chris Taylor said the district should really count its blessings with Somers in his leadership role.
“I’m grateful for this partnership as well as where we have seen success and where we see opportunities for improvement,” Somers said. “I’m grateful for our team, and that includes our fantastic executive leadership team as well as the work of all of our school staff and 750-plus employees which show up every day on behalf of every student.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead as a proud superintendent of the best district around.”