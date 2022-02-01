If all goes according to plan, Bearbotics, the all-School District 38 high school robotics teams, this week will earn the right to call themselves champions.
The teams – 19541 Bearbotics Alpha, 19970 Bearbotics Beta and 20771 Bearbotics Gamma – will compete in the Southwest Metro Qualifier from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at Chatfield Senior High School in Littleton. The event combines the excitement of sport and rigors of science and technology to resemble real-world engineering and problem-solving.
Teams will design a team brand, and build and program robots to perform prescribed tasks against a field of competitors. About 40-plus team members, 10 mentors and three coaches will participate in the qualifier, which is open to the public. If successful, Bearbotics will move on to the Colorado State Championship with a ranked set of winners of all of Colorado Qualifiers.
Bearbotics offers two robotics competition programs through FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology): FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) and FRC (FIRST Robotics Challenge). FIRST runs globally and has Game Reveals for each program that kicks off that program’s Build Season and Competition events.
FTC is designed for ages 12-18 (grades 7-12) and is played on a 12-foot by 12-foot field. FRC was created for ages 14-18 (grades 9-12) and is played on a basketball size court. FIRST also offers FLLC (FIRST LEGO League Challenge) programs to students 6-14 (grades 4-8) and is played on an 8-foot by 4-foot field.
This year’s Game Reveal for FTC’s Freight Frenzy was held last September. Game elements, field layout and rules were shared globally for teams to review and begin the engineering process. Students explored ideas and solutions for a match play strategy from which they designed and built their robot.
“Teams can pick the Qualifiers they want to compete in based on location and timing. They don’t have to go to all and are limited to two in Colorado. Our teams wanted the latest one and didn’t want to compete in two this year. There will be 31 teams competing. The other qualifiers maxed at 24 teams and had 21, 12 and 24 teams compete,” said FTC Head Coach Jeanette Breton.
“Providing an engineering challenge can be fun and provide opportunities for teams to strategize, prioritize, grow their engineering skills and work with others.”
FIRST centers on a set of Core Values, Gracious Professionalism and Cooperation. FIRST has a global reach of about 679,000-plus students and 320,000-plus mentors, coaches, judges and volunteers, Breton said.
The Bearbotics’ FRC 4068 team has competed for 11 years. This year, Bearbotics started up the FTC program to provide more hands-on opportunities for students to gain technology and engineering skills before heading on to the FRC 4068 team.
“We thought we would start up one FTC team, but had interest from 26 rookie freshman and sophomore students, and ended up with three teams this year: FTC 19541, 19970 and 20771. Our veteran team members consisting of sophomores, junior and seniors continued on to the FRC 4068 team this year which currently has 19 students,” Breton said.
According to Breton, team’s cycle through the engineering process by identifying, designing, prototyping, testing and improving their robot up to the first event, an FTC Qualifier.
“Teams can compete in up to two qualifiers. At a qualifier, two robots as an Alliance compete with two other robots as their alliance. These alliances are shuffled throughout the qualification matches. A team may be your Alliance partner in one match, but then be competing with you in another match. It’s great to see the buzz and excitement from the students,” Breton said.
These events include awards that allow teams to individually move forward to a state championship and then on to Worlds based chiefly on their engineering portfolio. The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and PITSCO Education made it possible to obtain grants for funding for the FTC team registrations and robotics kits.
Donations, such as folding chairs, a large roll of short carpet and a mattress for cushioning a robot’s fall from five to seven feet, and all skill-level volunteers are needed, Breton said.
Monumental Impact for Technology, Engineering and Entrepreneurship, a 501©(3) nonprofit serving Tri-Lakes area youth, will offer internships for students to continue building social enterprise to aid in raising funds, and provide opportunities to explore technology and engineering interests.