Lewis-Palmer School District 38 on Friday announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Bear Creek Elementary School in Monument.
School District spokesperson Julie Stephen confirmed Friday afternoon that there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school.
"We have two cases," she said, and emphasized that an outbreak is defined as "two or more positive COVID-19 cases in non-household members with symptom onsets within a 14-day window."
Stephen added, "The appropriate people have been quarantined and have already been in quarantine. The people who needed to quarantine were sent that information on Sunday evening, Aug. 23."
An email sent to all families of Lewis-Palmer students at 4 p.m. Friday, said students and staff who have been in close contact with the infected individuals have been instructed to quarantine.
Lewis-Palmer students, with the exception of middle school students, began classes Aug. 19.
Lewis-Palmer Middle School students' start of classes was delayed to Aug. 24 after principal Seann O'Connor reported experiencing symptoms of the virus. O'Connor was tested for COVID-19 as a precaution, and the test came back negative, Stephen said.
Bear Creek Elementary School has an enrollment of 670 students, kindergarten through sixth grade. Of the enrolled students, 144 have opted for online classes this fall, Stephen said. The school remains open following this outbreak, Stephen said. She did not specify how many individuals were in quarantine or isolation.
"A key point is how available the (El Paso County Public) health department has been every step of the way," Stephen said. "It's been a very good collaborative process. We, the district, have felt very supported."
Per El Paso County Public Health, no one else is required to quarantine. "Therefore, Bear Creek Elementary is able to maintain current in-person activities," D-38's email to parents stated.
Parents are asked to direct questions via email to info@lewispalmer.org or a local public health agency.