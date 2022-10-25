MONUMENT • Both Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and Monument Academy have endorsed ballot issue 4A.
The D38 Board of Education held a special meeting Oct. 17, where the sole agenda item was to review a joint resolution with Monument Academy. The resolution called for both entities to publicly support 4A in the Nov. 8 election.
Ballot issue 4A is an ask to voters to impose a mill levy override not to exceed 7.45 mills annually which would be dedicated to improving the district’s compensation to its teacher and certified support staff. With the resolution, the additional funds from 4A will be shared with Monument Academy.
The Monument Academy board finalized the joint resolution in support of 4A on Oct. 13, also during a special meeting.
The resolution was approved unanimously by the D38 board.
Monument Academy’s enrollment accounts for approximately 205 of D38 students. The resolution calls for D38 to pay, in perpetuity, 100% of additional MLO revenue, if approved in the election, with Monument Academy on a proportional basis, based on MA’s funded pupil count. This proportion is regardless if an enrolled student at MA lives within the boundaries of D38.
In addition, the resolution calls for D38 to approve in advance Monument Academy’s use of the 2022 MLO funds as long as the use complies with approved ballot language and MA would have proportionate representation to the district’s enrollment on the Citizen’s Financial Advisory Committee. The committee is also described in the ballot language.
“There is no question that the additional funding would be well received and provide our incredible teachers and our non-admin staff a financial benefit,” MA Board President Ryan Graham said. “This is a good-faith effort for MA and D38 as we seek to grow and develop our partnership.”
Since the spring, D38 leadership has engaged with the community to understand and determine the level of support from voters regarding an MLO to help address what they’ve called the district’s largest obstacle for the future — teacher compensation. Per studies conducted over more than a year, D38 is behind other school district’s in the region in lieu of teacher and staff compensation by approximately 10% because of low funding.
“We’re grateful again for all of our community support to continue to make sense of what our opportunities or challenges are and I think with this resolution representers on both of our parts, certainly from the Monument Academy board perspective as well as our district board administration, we value and appreciate all the comments and continued feedback that we receive in this effort,” D38 Superintendent KC Somers said.
D38 Board Secretary Tiffney Upchurch said the resolution makes sense.
“Really, we do have 10 schools in our district when all of us work together to educate all of our kids,” she said. “There has been collaboration and there is communication between leadership. Personally, I have had conversations with some of MA’s board members and have been on their campuses, and I do appreciate this opportunity not just to make sure that we’re taking care of all of our teacher and our staff across our district but also that we are a collaborative unit for all of our kids in our community.”
In a statement from the district, D38 Board President Chris Taylor said he is 100% in support of the 2022 MLO. He said not only is the right thing to do, it’s past the time the district does it. “It’s never easy to ask for an increase in taxes. As an individual, I don’t like paying more taxes either. This ask has been well explained, and it is the most common, practical approach,” Taylor said.
A calculator to help voters understand the financial commitment if 4A passes can be found at www.LewisPalmer.org/CompetitiveD38.
Also on Oct. 17, the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce board issued a statement also endorsing Ballot Issue 4A, calling it a “low cost measure to increase salaries for District 38 teachers and staff” and cited them as some of the “lowest paid teachers in the entire region.”
“The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce supports 4A on behalf of our local business community, because better school districts with excellent teachers are highly correlated with a strong and prosperous business community,” the statement said.