MONUMENT • After eight years of service on Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s accountability committee, Christy Milks was recognized for her service prior to giving the Board of Education a year-end wrap up.
At its June 20 meeting, the D38 Board of Education recognized Milks’ years of service, including two years as chair of the District Accountability Advisory Committee. Milks later made a presentation to the board on the work and changes the 2001-2022 DAAC performed and fielded questions about the committee’s plans for 2022-2023.
DAAC is a state-required group of dedicated teachers, community members and parents who provide input to the Board of Education on the committee’s strategic priorities as well as various legislative requirements, such as teacher evaluation processes, school improvement planning and budget input.
Assistant Superintendent Amber Whestine noted Milks had been leading the DAAC for the past two years and, and commended the amount of time she spent preparing agendas and facilitating meetings in addition to being an outstanding member of the community.
“You’ve impacted far more than you may be aware,” Board President Chris Taylor said to Milks. “I know that without any doubt, so thank you very much.”
Milks went on to present to the board that beginning in the fall of the 2022-23 school year, D-38 schools will submit strategic action plans and goals to adhere to the state’s Unified Improvement Plan template. The plans would be reviewed by the DAAC in September and must be approved by the board and submitted to the Colorado Department of Education by Oct. 15.
Taylor asked if the state’s UIP aligned or misaligned with the district’s strategic priorities. Milks said the DAAC would make it align. The work individual principals have done with their own school’s strategic planning would be copied into the state’s template, she said.
“There are specific requirements that have to be included, and when districts and schools are higher performing, they have more flexibility in the content they include, so we will be including very specific aligning strategic plan priorities within that template,” Milks said.
Looking forward, Kelly Bane, who has served as co-chair, will be taking the chair position with the district’s DAAC, and Holly Rollins will serve as co-chair, Milks said.
Milks said the committee has been considering a name change to encourage additional participation and community voices. In addition, the DAAC looks to expand its subcommittees from the two that are state-required: Special Education Advisory Committee; and Gifted Education Leadership Team. However, increased community participation will be a priority for the coming year, she said.
Milks noted her own history getting involved with DAAC.
“For me, I didn’t know that DAAC even existed,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be involved with my kids’ elementary school, but the PTO isn’t really for me, so I wanted to do something different.”
When she learned about the DAAC, she started attending meetings.
Milks said although she wasn’t exactly sure how community involvement could be encouraged, she felt a change of name to the entity and additional subcommittees was a possible way to do so.
Whetstine said the district considered more broadly advertising the meetings to encourage more involvement. Even though there are legislative requirements as it pertains to membership, the DAAC would like to move in a direction which would more resemble the Engage and Elevate sessions the district organized over the past school year where all persons’ voices could be active during meetings, she said.
Board Secretary Tiffiney Upchurch, who serves on the DAAC as its Board of Education representative, said she has researched different district accountability advisory committees through the state.
“There’s some really neat and informative pieces of information that are in different districts, and I think we can glean some ideas from them,” Upchurch said.
One possibility is creating a subcommittee to specifically serve each priority of the district’s strategic priorities, she said.
“I’m concerned the community may not have an understanding of why we have a DAAC,” Board Treasurer Ron Schwartz said. “It may be mandated by the state, but it’s there because it helps create some interaction around accountability to the community for what the schools are doing. It’s a really wonderful partnership where the employees, volunteers from the community and board members come together.”
Milks said the DAAC meetings provide a variety of information from legislative matters to the district’s budget, and knowing how teacher salaries are based.