MONUMENT • District priorities, COVID-19 variant trends and changes to the school calendars were among the topics discussed at Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education’s latest work session.
The Jan. 11 meeting started with an update from superintendent Dr. KC Somers and the executive team regarding the five priorities of the D-38 strategic plan. The discussion focused on Priority No. 1, which is cultivating safe, healthy and welcoming schools, and Priority No. 4, practicing fiscal stewardship and financial transparency.
Among these updates, Somers presented data from the Panorama Student Survey performed late last year. 1,111 students (88.5% of the total) in grades 3-6 responded to the survey while 1,827 students (58.3%) in secondary schools also participated. The data revealed that 23 students were opted out from the survey by their parents.
“We will work with a more structured and deeper analysis of the data to present at a future work session and board meeting,” Somers said.
School safety and respectful teachers were ranked very favorable in both the elementary and secondary school responses. At the elementary level, the majority of students reported they are greeted at the door every day. Secondary school students reported favorably about a positive energy at their respective schools as well as the physical environment of the school.
The next steps for the survey include sharing the findings with building leaders, celebrating successes and setting goals for improvement. In February, the Board of Education will receive a more comprehensive summary of survey data. In April-May, the district plans to administer the survey a second time to measure growth and response to school interventions.
Somers also highlighted trends in information provided from the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents Association regarding updated COVID-19 variant data and analysis. The presentation illustrated the primary and possibly only variant present in Colorado currently is the Omicron variant.
The district anticipates an increased number of students and staff out with illness in the coming weeks. There is encouragement for schools in El Paso County to plan for pivoting to e-learning based on absenteeism, and closures are possible down the road. Additionally, El Paso County Public Health will continue to work with schools on courses of action for any school found in that situation. Any recommendations by the county to close a school would be made in conjunction with the school district.
Somers was asked by board members if there was a threshold marking when a school’s closure is imminent. He said at this time the district is not at such a threshold, but noted it could happen.
“On a daily basis, our principals and staff are heroically keeping our schools operating and to continue in-person learning while minimizing disruptions,” Somers said. “I think they’ve done an admirable job pushing forward responsibility given how difficult all this is. … There are days I wonder sometimes, but yet we’ve not raised the white flag, sort of speak.”
Somers noted on any given day D-38 is looking at 40-60 staff members out sick and has had to lean on paraprofessionals, administrative assistants and other staff to perform the tasks of 14 unfilled licensed positions.
“It’s a scramble, but it’s something we are trying to stay in tuned to,” Somers said. “Right now it’s day by day, and it’s going to be like this a lot for the next three to four weeks. Then we should be able to move into a more predictable pattern.”
Rick Frampton, D-38’s executive director of student services, said there are no mandates from the county public health department for schools that appear to be heading toward an outbreak status, but the county is working on those updates. Frampton said the district is hoping to stay on top of them.
“Navigating the unknown of this can be tenuous at times, and we appreciate what the district is doing to keep our students receiving their education,” said Board Vice President Theresa Phillips.
Board members also heard of changes to the district’s spring calendar in support of its educators receiving additional professional learning time. Among adjustments to multiple days of the Spring 2022 calendar include present scheduled delayed starts for Pre-K through 12th grade being converted to full-day Professional Learning Community days. This includes Jan. 26 and Feb. 22.
A delayed start on Feb. 23 was moved to Feb. 22 and made a full-day PLC day in an effort to alleviate potential disruption to a school week. Feb. 23 will now be a regular school day for all students.
In addition, the calendar for secondary schools also adjusts to match the Pre-K through 6th grade calendar for Feb. 11 as a work day, March 4 as a PLC day and April 1 as a PLC day. D-38 educators and faculty look to utilize the time within their PLC, explore Professional Development opportunities and provide additional teacher planning work time.
Since the school district has not utilized as many weather cancellations thus far this academic year, the decrease in student contact hours is not expected to impact the amount of state required instructional time.
