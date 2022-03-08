MONUMENT • Although a recommendation is close to being fully researched and presented, discussion of the scope and costs to upgrade Palmer Ridge High School’s geothermal heating and cooling system continues.
The Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education heard an update on the PRHS geothermal project at its March 1 work session. The update was presented by D38 executive directors of operations Bob Foster and incoming Chris Coulter, as well as representatives from Tolin Mechanical and Diversified Consulting Solutions. They provided an analysis of the history of the system, the scope of work and the financial implications.
Projected cost estimates for the first phase of the upgrade, which involve replacing the ground heat field exchanger, came in at about $1.62 million, while the conversation continues about how much — if not all — of the system’s PVC indoor piping requires replacement. The general opinion of the cost for this next phase could be $4.9 million.
The school board has for months been discussing whether the cost of piping remediation will translate into sufficient savings to justify it.
Coulter, hired last month, comes to the district with experience in geothermal heating and cooling systems from his experience working for Colorado College. He said the issue the department is dealing with related to the indoor PVC piping is the combination of the glycol mix and pure PVC. He said he is working with Terry Proffer, a certified geothermal designer, to determine the percentage of glycol, which would avoid the brittleness of the PVC. Coulter said the Colorado College system ran with pure water and didn’t run into the situation D38 is now experiencing with the PRHS system.
“The installation of the PVC system, the situation is right now it’s all sort of a single rigid system that doesn’t have any play in the system in terms of allowing thermal stress associated with the temperature of the water for contraction and expansion within the PVC system,” Coulter said. “We need to do those different things, but they certainly aren’t going to cost another $4 million.”
Contractors are set to provide estimates for the remediation work by April to the board, which can then deterimine if and where it wants to pursue additional cost, Coulter said.
Foster, who was present when the existing PRHS geothermal system was installed, said the district’s savings from using the system over the past four years with “real dollars” is about $250,000 in electric costs, and $130,000 to $140,000 in gas costs over 20 years if extrapolated forward. However, that assessment is based on 2022 costs and not accounting for any inflationary adjustment, which is difficult to do at this stage, he said.
Board Treasurer Ron Schwartz said the cost benefit analysis is simple, by asking if the combination of the dollar citizens’ spend for that heating and cooling system and the green benefits outweigh the money the community would spend on a traditional system. He said a one-page analysis of the recurring cost, carbon footprint and metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions savings is underway.
“Over many decades, one would replace a boiler and a cooler, but one may or may not replace a geothermal system,” Schwartz said. “In our particular case, we are almost paying to replace it, but initial, very conservative estimates in 2022, which means lower cost than it will be in 10-20 years, should still show it to be extremely favorable in terms of being good stewards of our community’s money.”
Chris Taylor, board president, said with projected savings over 20 years at about $1.8 to $1.9 million, the cost of the underground geothermal system and the additional $5 million in repairs and maintenance makes it difficult for him to see the payback, given an overall $7 million cost. He stressed a complete analysis is required before any recommendation can be made.
Schwartz asked if the PVC piping is stable enough to allow the extra time for investigation to continue in order to get a comprehensive and detailed recommendation. Coulter said there is time.
Board Secretary Tiffany Upchurch said she has spoken with board of education members of other school districts, including Sheridan School District, regarding geothermal systems. While D38 was a pioneer in this, other districts that have begun moving to a geothermal system have reported seeing cost savings and benefit to their district, she said.
Schwartz noted the dollar savings does not reflect the green benefits of a geothermal system. The projection of metric tons of carbon dioxide saved by using geothermal equates to removing 1,100 cars from the road for a year, he said.
“In addition to the likely fiscal savings, we’re doing good things for the planet,” Schwartz said.
The board and staff agreed to extending the operations department’s investigation as far out April to allow extra time for a final, detailed recommendation.