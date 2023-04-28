For much of the girls soccer season, Kate Kleinsmith led her team in saves and goals scored.

That isn’t a typo.

The Lewis-Palmer High School girls soccer keeper and midfielder has seven goals on 18 shots on goal and has 31 saves.

The Rangers sophomore also has allowed just three goals in 525 minutes in the net.

Kleinsmith’s seven goals and .457 goals against average are second in the Pikes Peak League and her 31 saves are third.

“Kate is an incredibly talented soccer player and we’re fortunate to have her here,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Brian Barkey. “Jorge Campos played for Mexico in the World Cup and he’d play part of the game in the goal and part of the game as a striker. She reminds me of him with her play. She’s great with her feet and she sees the field well as a player.”

MaxPreps soccer stats only date back to 2012, so it’s difficult to determine how many athletes have accomplished or come close to leading their team in saves and goals.

But available statistics show some athletes have flirted with the feat.

Last season, Kleinsmith finished second in goals (4) and saves (25) for the Rangers.

In 2014, Eagle Valley’s Lauren Thorpe scored four goals, which was second on the team behind Mariel Gutierrez’s 20, and led the Devils with 76 saves.

Also in 2014, Arrupe Jesuit’s Saira Aguilar was third on her team with a pair of strikes and first in saves with 84.

However, neither Thorpe nor Aguilar led their team in both categories like Kleinsmith did, who said playing both keeper and midfield amplifies her offensive and defensive prowess.

“When I’m playing forward, I know where the goalie can’t get to based off my experience,” Kleinsmith said. “When I’m one on one with the goalie, I know what I wouldn’t want the forward to do. So I’ll do that so I can score.”

The genesis of Kleinsmith’s dual role with the Rangers came from a desire to play as a freshman.

Kleinsmith said she has played goalie her whole career. But during her freshman season, the Rangers had junior Rylee Cudney, a stout goalkeeper who finished with 89 saves in 2022 and, on April 27, eclipsed Kleinsmith’s total saves with 32.

“The coaches put her in goal and told me I could sit the bench or try to play on field,” Kleinsmith said. “I started playing the field this season and made a few things happen.”

It’s likely Kleinsmith will strictly enforce the net next season after Cudney graduates. So she’s cherishing her moments on offense.

“I hope to play collegiately so I understand that playing the field then won’t be an option,” Kleinsmith said. “So it’s fun to get my fix of that in now since I know I won’t be able to do it later.”

As for why Kleinsmith still plays keeper and midfield, Barkey prefers to keep the secret sauce under wraps.

“There’s a method to it but I won’t disclose what that’s about,” Barkey said. “[Cudney and Kleinsmith] both do a fantastic job of what they’re asked to do and we are grateful and better for it.”