Lewis-Palmer remains state's dominant 4A volleyball squad
There are whole lot of reasons why the Lewis-Palmer volleyball team has won four of the last five Class 4A state championships. On Thursday, Discovery Canyon got a lesson on why the Rangers continue to be a dominant force.
Lewis-Palmer made quick work of the Thunder, defeating it in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-10, in the key Pikes Peak Athletic Conference match that was played at Discovery Canyon.
“We knew that Discovery Canyon was playing well and that were going to come at us,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Wade Baxter. “We’ve played a very tough schedule this year, so I think we were prepared for them.”
Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon entered the match in a virtual tie atop the RPI standings. Things didn’t change much after the game as Lewis-Palmer held a 0.685 to 0.670 advantage over the No. 2 Thunder.
Discovery Canyon (15-2, 4-1), played Lewis-Palmer (15-1, 5-0) tight in the early stages of each set, but ultimately the Rangers just had too much firepower with the likes of Trinity Jackson (9 kills), Kess Krutsinger (8), Taylor Buckley (7) and Adelaide Feek (6, 6 blocks). Rangers’ setter McKenna Sciacca had 26 assists.
Discovery Canyon’s offense was led by Ashten Prechtel and Leah Lester, who had three kills apiece. Hannah Pethel had five assists.
“We just put a little too much pressure on ourselves coming into this game,” said Discovery Canyon coach Melissa Bravo. “We never got comfortable in our own gym. We never got in a rhythm. We didn’t play our kind of volleyball and that wasn’t fun.”
The Rangers have played a very tough schedule, possibly the toughest in program history according to Baxter. And it will only get tougher as the season progresses. Their lone loss came to 5A Chaparral (15-1, No. in 1 in the 5A RPI standings), 3-1, on Sept. 4.
“That was our second game of the season and it was Chaparral’s eighth game,” Baxter said. “I think it might be different if we played them again.”
Baxter and his team may get their wish. Chaparral and several of the states top teams will play in the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational Oct. 26-27. Lewis-Palmer’s pool includes Fossil Ridge (No. 5 in 5A), Valor Christian (No. 3 in 5A) and Chaparral.
The Rangers play a non-league match at Valor Christian — the Eagles are playing their first season at 5A — on Oct. 23. Last fall, Lewis-Palmer defeated Valor Christian in the 4A state championship game, 3-0.
“We have a loaded schedule from here on out until the postseason,” Baxter said.
Lewis-Palmer has been a roll since its loss to Chaparral, winning 38 of 40 sets.
Discovery Canyon’s lone loss prior to Lewis-Palmer was in the season opener to Erie, 3-0. Erie is No. 8 in the 4A RPI standings.
“After that loss to Erie we walked away from the gym with a little more drive and a little more focus,” Bravo said. “We will do the same after Lewis-Palmer.”