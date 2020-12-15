When the Lewis-Palmer High School boys’ basketball team finally tips off its 2020-21 season, a strong case can be made that the Rangers are playing to win a second-consecutive state championship.
“Several people have brought that up to me,” said long-time Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton. “I’m not buying any part of that. There were four teams ready to go and compete for the state championship last March when the season was stopped. I would never want to discredit those teams.”
After going 28-0 and winning the Class 4A state championship in 2019, the Rangers slipped to 15-10 last season, losing in the second round of the playoffs. Lewis-Palmer was the state runner-up in 2017 and 2018.
Last season, the Final Four teams consisted of The Classical Academy, Pueblo West, Mead and Northfield. But the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the tournament on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before any of the games could be played. As a result, there was no state champion for the 2019-20 season.
“We had closure to our season and those four teams did not,” Benton said. “That’s tough. I know how badly each one of them would like to have had the chance to compete for that state title.”
Things have been odd, to say the least, since last March. Many high school basketball teams have not met in person. But Benton and his crew have managed to work out together on a somewhat regular basis for periods of time.
“We were going two days a week during the football season,” Benton said. “We were masked up and had no contact, but at least we were able to work on skills and get some shots up.
“We’re able to get in the gym now with 10 guys. No offense or defense vs. each other, but it’s been beneficial for us while we all go through this.”
The original start of the winter sports season was Nov. 11. In early August, CHSAA pushed that start date back to Jan. 4. Last week, CHSAA moved the start date again to Jan. 25, with first games on tap for Feb. 1.
The regular season has been shortened from 23 games to 13 or 14 games. The state tournament has been reduced from 48 teams to 32.
“You play the schedule you’re given and go and compete,” said Benton, who started with the program as an assistant in 2008 before taking over the 2013-14 season. “The Los Angeles Lakers were still the NBA champions for 2020. Everybody competed with the same parameters.”
When the Rangers finally do hit the hardwood for a game, they will do so with a seasoned group. Benton lost only five players to graduation. Those players combined for an average of just 11 points per game.
Back leading the way for Rangers this season will be seniors Eddie Speller, Jr. (14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds), Colin Westfall (14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists) and Noah Ragsdale (5.5 points), and juniors Cameron Lowe (11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds) and Brady Jones (10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds).
“It will be nice to finally have some normalcy, but I don’t know what that will look like at this point,” Benton said. “The last nine months have made for some long days and long nights.”