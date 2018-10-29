The soccer season came to an end for Lewis-Palmer Oct. 24 during a 1-0 loss to Thomas Jefferson in a first-round boys’ playoff game at Don Breese Stadium.
The Rangers (9-7) were the No. 12 seed in the 32-team Class 4A bracket. The game was scoreless until the 64th minute when Jack Thibodeau scored on a free kick from the top left of the box and found the back post.
“The (defense) was lining up their wall and I just tried to hit it to the back post,” Thibodeau said. “It hit a slight deflection off a defender and it made it to the back post. The goalie (Aidan McGonagle) almost got a hand on it, but it slipped by.”
McGonagle made several nice saves in the match that prevented the Spartans taking an even larger lead.
No. 21 Thomas Jefferson (11-4-1) didn’t allow the Rangers many scoring opportunities, especially in the second half. Lewis-Palmer’s best chance came in the 74th minute when junior Tyler Davis drilled a shot from about 15 feet that hit off the football crossbar.
“I knew we needed to put one in,” said an emotional Davis. “The ball came right to me. It’s a routine shot. I should have made it. The situation got the best of me.”
Thomas Jefferson coach John M. Thompson felt his team was the aggressor the second half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and it definitely changed the game,” he said. “We switched our midfield. We actually pressed our middies up and basically made (Lewis-Palmer) play off the ball.”
Lewis-Palmer senior co-captain Jack Barkocy said the Rangers didn’t come out with the intensity needed to win a playoff game.
“We did not come out very fast, at all, this game,” Barkocy said. “We weren’t playing as a team. It seemed like Thomas Jefferson wanted it more. Toward the end we started to realize we got scored on, that this is our last game, and we just stepped up and gave it all we had.
“We knew this was going to be a hard game. We wanted to put on the best show for our fans and we feel like we let them down.”
The Rangers have qualified for the postseason every year since 2013 under head coach Brian Barkey, who took over the program in 2012.
“There’s a point in the selection of the tournament where the teams in the middle are really really good,” Barkey said. “We prepared well for (Thomas Jefferson), but we were flat. And that’s what’s very difficult to take right now. The seniors reflect that. You spend four years playing and you work really hard and come out tonight and you are a little flat.”
Barkey started only four seniors among the 11 against Thomas Jefferson. That was a common theme most of the season.
The Rangers may be disappointed, but they had a very successful season, finishing second in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference to No. 1 overall seed Air Academy and No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain.
“At the beginning of the year we weren’t sure what we were going to be,” Barkey said. “I’m really proud of these guys finishing third in the PPAC, the strongest conference in the state. To be able to do what they did to be the 12th seed is great.”