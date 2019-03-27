What’s next for the Rangers?
After winning their third Class 4A state basketball championship in eight years and advancing to nine Final Fours in 11 seasons, the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team has clearly established itself as the top program in the state.
The last four years of Rangers’ basketball have been the most successful in the school’s history. A combined record of 100-10 (91 percent winning percentage), 15-2 (88 percent) in the postseason, are incredible numbers by any standard.
This year’s team went 28-0, making it the first Lewis-Palmer squad to go through a season undefeated, and the first 4A or 5A team in state history to win at least 28 games while going undefeated.
“The blueprint works,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton, who has been with the program since 2008. “The fact that guys are willing to follow the blueprint says a ton.”
Joel Scott is the lone player who has suited up for every Lewis-Palmer game during its amazing four-year run. He is the last of the our Scott brothers who played basketball for the school. Scott, also a football star, said he intends to play basketball at the college level. But as of now, the 6-foot-7 forward has not decided where he will suit up next fall.
Scott said that only one school — the University of Northern Colorado — has extended him a scholarship offer.
“I’m going to take a couple of days off and enjoy this victory and get back to work,” Scott said after the Rangers state-championship victory over Longmont March 9.
Only two of the Rangers’ games this season were decided by six points or less; the state championship victory over Longmont (57-52) and a 48-42 win over 5A Liberty in early December.
The Rangers don’t typically rebuild. The 2013-14 team was 13-12 after back-to-back state championships.
“It’s a reloading year as always,” Benton said. “That’s the expectation.”
Lewis-Palmer typically reloads from within. But nine of the players on this year’s roster were seniors. The non-seniors were sophomores Colin Westfall (0.6 points per game) and Eddie Speller (2.3 ppg), and junior Kyle Berry (1.5 ppg).
Lewis-Palmer’s junior varsity roster included six juniors and six sophomores. The JV and C squad teams each went 18-1.
“Those three varsity players were on the floor a lot in the fourth quarter this season,” Benton said. “And they got to play against the best team in the state every practice.”
Lewis-Palmer has been among the state’s elite programs for more than 25 years, dating back to the early 1990s when Pat Garrity led the team to the 1994 4A state title.
Rangers teams were again a force in the early 2000s when coach Bob Cavera had his squads make deep playoff runs.
Benton sees no reason why his teams won’t continue to be strong in future years.
“The seniors have always done a great job of being leaders,” he said. “They show the guys coming up what it means to be part of this program.”