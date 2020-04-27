The cancellation of the high school spring sports season may not necessarily bring an end to prep baseball games this year.
Hours after the Colorado High School Activities Association made its decision to end all school-related sporting events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis-Palmer baseball coach Brett Lester and his fellow Pikes Peak Athletic Conference coaches were communicating about ways to still have a season in the coming months.
“Some things are in the works,” Lester said on April 22. “There’s a lot of interest to get players back on the field.”
He added that talks are in the “very beginning phases” and that a plan could be worked out in the coming days or weeks.
Lester said all eight PPAC baseball programs are talking about having a summer league that would include graduated seniors. Lewis-Palmer and other schools typically participate in summer leagues, which are designed to give younger varsity and junior varsity players exposure to higher-quality competition.
Lester said several options are being discussed for a summer league. Formats might be pool play, double elimination, a three-week season with a conference champion, or games against competition outside of league teams.
“Denver and Pueblo coaches have reached out,” Lester said. “The kids, especially the seniors, were robbed of the opportunity to play this spring. That’s not anybody’s fault. It is what it is.”
Lester has seven seniors on this year’s varsity roster. They are Owen Burkhart, Carson Trumpold, Hayden Ambuehl, Ian Olsen, Nathaniel Blakesley, Chris Rhoads and Tyler Hysell.
Trumpold has signed with Bismarck (N.D.) State College and Ambuehl has signed with Wayne State (Neb.) College while Blakesley has verbally committed to Lakeland University (Plymouth, Wis.). Rhoads is mulling over offers.
Lester spent the last month honoring his seniors with special Facebook postings. A sign honoring the seniors has also been placed at the school’s baseball field.
“The last month and a half has been tough for all of us,” Lester said. “To have the season postponed and then canceled is not what anybody thought would happen.”
The Rangers were able to play one game this spring. On March 12, hours before they were supposed to travel to Ponderosa, they were informed that the season was being postponed beginning the following day. Teams were given the option of playing scheduled games on March 12. Both Lewis-Palmer and Ponderosa agreed to compete.
Ponderosa defeated the Rangers 10-1. Lewis-Palmer led 1-0 after a half-inning but their bats were mostly silent as they managed just three hits as three Ponderosa pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts.
“That was a tough loss,” Lester said. “I think all of our kids were thrown off a little with the events of that day and knowing the season was being put on hold or canceled.”
The Rangers had 22 regular season games canceled. Their final four were against rivals Palmer Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain.
“Those are four games were the highlight on our schedule,” Lester said.