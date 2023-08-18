Don Lash used just two timeouts in Lewis-Palmer High School girls’ volleyball team’s season opener at Coronado on Aug. 17.

Lash, who for medical reasons is temporarily subbing for head coach Alexa Strube, called timeouts midway through the second and third sets as the Rangers trailed the Cougars by three points in both situations.

If the Rangers’ players had concerns aside from minor adjustments, they showed no signs of worry.

The girls entered and exited the huddle with smiles glued to their faces and proceeded to metaphorically beat down the Cougars after both stoppages.

“I have complete faith in these girls,” Lash said. “(In those timeouts), we just talked about what we had to do. We had to pass better we had to serve better and our communication level had to pick up.”

After allowing just five points in the first set and winning 25-5, following Lash’s adjustments, the Rangers won the following sets 25-16, 25-18 to complete a sweep against Coronado.

Those crucial tweaks and unwavering confidence will play an important role in the Rangers 2023 season as they expect to compete for a title.

The Rangers finished 2022 with a 20-10 record, a 10-win improvement from the 2021 campaign where Lewis-Palmer finished 10-15.

The Rangers have won nine volleyball titles in school history with a bulk of those coming the past decade.

The Rangers won back-to-back championships from 2013-14 and, after a hiatus in 2015, Lewis-Palmer collected four consecutive titles from 2016-2019.

Lash believes this year’s squad has the ability to compete for a title. First, coaches must find each player’s optimal spot on the court to help everyone mesh.

“We had girls in positions they haven’t always played so we’re learning to work on our communication that way,” Lash said. “They did a good job adjusting to where I was putting them. We have to see where everyone is going to be out there.”

Lash holds no concerns regarding the time it takes for the players to find their groove — he said he’s well aware it will come.

And sure, Lewis-Palmer will battle teams such as Lutheran, Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon and district foe Palmer Ridge throughout the year.

But players and coaches recognize their capabilities and, as they did in the opener against Coronado, will adjust to any changes the opposition can muster.

“We’re a top five team in the state,” Lash said. “They have that kind of ability. Once we get everything put together, we will be up there at the top.”