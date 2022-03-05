Change is inevitable, but it isn't always positive.
Lewis-Palmer boys basketball team learned firsthand Saturday that change can be a double-edged sword in a win over Longmont, 76-61 to advance to the Final Four next week against Pueblo Central.
Luckily the Rangers have several players who are experienced enough to overcome the changes. The biggest one came in the third quarter when sophomore Cohen Edmondson landed on a Longmont defender and immediately clutched his lower leg.
From then on, it was on fellow sophomore Damarion Jelks to be the elixir to the alteration.
"The team was telling me to keep it up," Jelks said. "We had a lot of space and I got a lot of opportunities from it.
"(The seniors) contributed so much. They have the experience and the older guys know what we have to do."
Jelks' ability to fill in for Edmondson allowed his teammates to handle much of the scoring load.
Another change, this time a good one, was seen in senior Cam Lowe. At halftime, he'd been held to two points, but was the lead defender on Longmont senior Keegan Patterson.
During the break, he switched shoes. From then on, he scored 15 points in the final 16 minutes. Junior Eli Robinson finished just ahead of him with a team-high 19 points.
"We wanted to win for each other and for coach," Robinson said. "I wouldn't call it a rivalry (with Longmont) but we've played two state championships against each other, so it's a big stage. I'm happy we got it done."
To aid Lowe and company's efforts on defense, the team also changed their defensive scheme. Coach Bill Benton swapped around between man and zone defense throughout the game.
Patterson finished with 26 points, and fellow Longmont senior Brendan Barcewski scored 23, but the Trojans were held silent outside of the pair.
"When we were in man, they were able to attack and we put them on the free-throw line," Benton said. "When we went zone, it took more time off the clock for them (to catch up). I think it was finding that pace."
The Longmont score notched another double-digit, postseason win for the Rangers, who've yet to have an opponent finish within 15 points.
Awaiting Lewis-Palmer March 11 is five-seeded Pueblo Central. The Wildcats are 23-3 this year after falling to Longmont in last year's Great 8 — though the game was played without then-sophomore Kadyn Betts, who's led the team with 22.8 points per game this season.
The game is set to take place at the Denver Coliseum, along with the finals, if the Rangers make it.
Just another change the experienced squad will have to weather.
