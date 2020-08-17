The start of school has been delayed for Monument-area students after the principal of Lewis-Palmer Middle School developed symptoms of COVID-19.
The majority of students in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 are slated to start classes Wednesday. Middle school students, however, will now start classes Aug. 24, although Principal Seann O'Connor's COVID-19 test came back negative, district spokesperson Julie Stephen said.
"He's still not feeling well," she said of the principal. "In light of extra caution and ease of planning, we needed to know how to proceed."
Middle school families will receive information Tuesday from the assistant principal regarding the resumption of classes, she added.
The district is offering full-time online and in-person options this school year, as well as a part-time home-school enrichment academy for home-school students and an in-person/online hybrid option for high school students.
