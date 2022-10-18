Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Lewis-Palmer Middle School Patriot Times. It was submitted by LPMS Digital Media Teacher Daniel Russell on behalf of his seventh-grade student Aurora “Rory” Monroe.
Opening to citizenship
Mrs. Ramos, one of LPMS janitors, recently got her citizenship.
She is now able to permanently live in the U.S without many problems. Now, we’ll find out what all of this means and what she thinks about it.
What it means
It’s not easy to get your citizenship in the U.S. You have to go to classes and court to speak to other people. You have this entire process that needs to be done but it takes some time. It can take 18-24 months to get it and an additional 14 and a half months after applying to try and get it.
You also have to study the language and take the time to fully understand your surroundings.
Mrs. Ramos had to do this entire process and it was not easy living in the U.S.
What Mrs. Ramos has to say
Mrs. Ramos is relieved to finally have her citizenship finalized.
“It feels so amazing to have it done with.”
As soon as Mrs. Ramos got her citizenship, the teachers threw her a party at the library. She felt so surprised and loved her entire party, she felt great.
“I’ve never seen something like that and I feel like a really special person!” Mrs. Ramos stated.
When getting her citizenship in order she said it took about a year to be processed and ready but two years for her to study the 100 question test.
“They could ask easy questions or hard ones, you don’t know so you have to study as much as you can.”
Mrs. Ramos was originally from Mexico and she still has family there. She visits Mexico about three times a year.
Her entire family has been super supportive throughout the entire process and helped her when she felt like giving up.
“I was going to go back to Mexico because all of this was super hard and my family said ‘No you are too smart so go and get your citizenship!’ So I didn’t give up.”
She came to the U.S in about 2000 and when she got here, she was super confused. She had to learn the language and everything else. “I was confused, English is not my language.”
She also didn’t understand when to pick her daughter up from school, when to go to appointments, and a few other things like that.
She never did think she would end up at middle school, picturing America this was the last job she thought she would do, ever. She doesn’t mind it and loves the people here.
“I now understand the language a bit better, at least to get through a conversation. So that’s good.”
After finally getting through the process and learning the language she thinks she finally fits in a little more. “America is a great opportunity for learning.”
At first, Mrs. Ramos did not think the process was worth it. She wanted to give up and go back to Mexico. Looking back on it, she still thinks it took too long for her liking.
“Two years is too much for me, but I did it. And why not?”
Conclusion
Mrs. Ramos is now happy to call America her home.
She does sometimes miss Mexico but she does go back to visit her family from time to time. She understands a lot more and is comprehending the language a lot better than when she originally came.
The process was well worth the hard work.