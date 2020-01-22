Scott Bradley is in his first season as Lewis-Palmer’s hockey coach and he has the Rangers skating with confidence.
Through Jan. 16, Lewis-Palmer was 6-2 and riding a four-game winning streak. The Rangers were 15th in the critical RPI standings that determine the postseason rankings. The top 24 teams advance to the state tournament.
Lewis-Palmer has not made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season.
“One of our team goals, when we sat down and talked at the start of the season, was to make the playoffs,” Bradley said. “If you get in there anything can happen.”
The Rangers are a combined District 38 team that includes players from Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge. The program has had great success since it was started in 2007, winning two state championships and advancing to the quarterfinals and semifinals several other seasons.
This year’s squad is balanced. Eight players have scored at least three goals, led by Noah Byrd’s seven and Sam Kleinsmith’s five.
Kleinsmith leads the team in assists with six, while Byrd, a freshman, and Daniel Perry have five each.
“I think our strong senior leadership sets the tone for our team,” Bradley said.
Among the leaders on the team are captains Jakob Aggers and Alex Pierce, and alternate captains Matthew Johnson and Kleinsmith. Other top senior leaders are Nick Boss, Blake Newell, Perry and goalie Reece Colson.
“We’re trying to build a solid foundation and take things one game at a time, one day at a time,” Bradley said.
The Rangers are in the unique position of having their own home ice at Monument Ice Rinks. All the other teams in the Pikes Peak region have to share ice time, which can mean having to practice late into the night. Most of Lewis-Palmer’s practices take place before the schooldays start.
The Rangers play in the Summit Conference with some of the state’s top teams: Pine Creek (8th in RPI), Rampart (16th) and Cheyenne Mountain (23rd).
Lewis-Palmer takes on Rampart Jan. 25 at The Broadmoor World Arena Olympic ice sheet.
“There are a lot of great teams in the city now and lot of great teams in the state,” Bradley said. “I love that our sport is growing and that so many teams are having success.”