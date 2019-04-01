Lewis-Palmer senior Joel Scott was named the Class 4A Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, and Rangers’ coach Bill Benton was named the Coach of the Year by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) last week.
Joining Scott on the first team was teammate Matthew Ragsdale, Cheyenne Mountain junior Javonte Johnson, Longmont senior Brady Renck and Steamboat Springs senior Mac Rinker.
Scott led the Rangers in scoring (18.7) and rebounding (6.1). Ragsdale averaged 17.5 points per game. He scored a game-high 22 points in the state-title game victory over Longmont.
The Rangers went 28-0, becoming the first team in state history to win at least 28 games without a loss.
Benton has coached the Rangers to three consecutive state championship games. They were runner-up in 2017 and 2018.
Among the players on the second team was Lewis-Palmer senior Noah Baca.
The honorable-mention team included The Classical Academy senior Kade Walker.
The girls’ all-state teams consisted of local products Air Academy junior Kylee Blacksten (first team) and Discovery Canyon senior Ashten Prechtel (second team), who will play for Stanford next year.
Making the honorable mention team was TCA’s Autumn Boyles and Air Academy’s Zoe Sims.