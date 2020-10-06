MONUMENT • With her award-winning painting, Jocelyn Heer of Monument hopes to remind people what men and women in the U.S. armed forces do for their country.
In March, while in her sophomore year at Lewis-Palmer High School, Heer entered the national Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. The purpose of the scholarship contest, which began in 1979 and is held annually for students in grades 9-12, is to recognize young artists and encourage patriotism in youth. More than 4,000 young artists enter each year. A total of $31,000 in national scholarships was awarded to nine students in 2020.
Heer submitted her watercolor work titled “Reach,” which conveys the idea of the final stretch toward freedom, she said. Along with her artwork, Heer had to submit an explanation of what the art represented.
Heer, now a junior at LPHS, was recently awarded with a certificate, a limited-edition Department Presidential Challenge coin and a $100 cash prize. She would have been honored during the Department of Colorado VFW State Convention, but COVID-19 pandemic restrictions caused the cancellation of this year’s event.
Her painting depicts a young girl trapped in a trench surrounded by chains. Heer said the trench represents oppressive countries and societies which are constantly in a state of war and treat its citizens like prisoners. An American soldier reaches out a helping hand to the girl, which represents “all of the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect not only their country but all of the innocent and the needy,” she said.
“To honor these veterans, I made the young girl’s dress red,” Heer said. “Her dress is a reference not only to our nation’s flag but also a reference to poppies, which honor and commemorate those who have served us.”
The concept for the painting was a process that took over a few weeks, she said. Her mother’s uncle, a Vietnam veteran, had just passed away and as Heer and her family were looking through old photos of him from the war, Heer started to think of how he affected and influenced people.
“I went through a lot of ideas, but the idea of him or any soldier reaching out their hand to another really stuck with me,” Heer said. “I altered the sketch a lot, until it conveyed the feelings I wanted.”
Heer has been painting for only a little over a year and is growing her love of art. She hadn’t painted much before she started toying with watercoloring. Heer’s grandmother took her to a watercolor class and the teen fell in love with the medium, she said.
Heer said in addition to her mothers’ uncle, “Reach” was inspired by her great-grandfather and her grandfather, both of whom also served in the U.S. military.
“Whenever I hear their stories, I envision them reaching out their hand and bringing people into the light of freedom,” she said. “I’m always so inspired and proud of those who serve our country and help those in need. It makes me proud to be an American.”
Heer said when her grandmother and mother’s aunt saw the painting, they cried. She said the response to her painting was heartwarming.
“It’s made me happy, because many people really love the painting,” she said. “The feelings I wanted to depict came through.”
As for the prize money, Heer said she intends to save the $100 to put toward college. However, the rewards for the painting continue to roll in as more people see it.
She said she hopes “Reach” will serve as a reminder of what U.S. service members do for the country.
Going forward, Heer aspires to complete at least one painting each week, using her art as a means of feeling relaxed and productive. In college, she plans to major in some form of the arts. She said she would also like to travel to absorb art from other cultures and possibly learn different techniques.