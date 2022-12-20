MONUMENT • For the past two weekends, patrons of Rosie’s Diner could literally taste the creativity of Lewis-Palmer High School business students.
Rosie’s Diner in Monument offered a special menu item, Monumental Avocado Toast, dreamed up by the LPHS students. The breakfast fare featured a chunky mashed avocado spread on toast, sprinkled with diced tomatoes and feta cheese, topped with a poached egg. It was served on a bed of lettuce and garnished with slices of watermelon.
Teacher Byron Trop’s business students conceived a variety of menu options to pitch to A.B. Tellez, who has owned Rosie’s since 2006. Tellez selected the Monumental Avocado Toast to offer as a special, limited-time menu item for two weekends, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18.
The purpose of the project was to allow students the opportunity to develop a product and learn how to construct a marketing campaign to bring the project to fruition. Students learned how to make a product pitch to a customer and then how to plan and execute a marketing plan using resources available to them, Trop said.
The project started with students forming small groups to brainstorm a menu item for Rosie’s Diner. They were asked to research the present Rosie’s menu and search the internet to analyze similar businesses to identify new products based on current trends. Students then had to deliver the pitch to their instructor, Tellez and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Director of Communications Mark Belcher. Tellez made the final decision.
From there, students formed three teams. A planning group of two students laid out the project based on a deadline negotiated with the diner. Six students formed a communication group which organized the routing for all outgoing communications. And about 20 students comprised a content delivery group which developed messages and targeted marketing collateral to be routed to the communications group to be delivered to the project’s stakeholders in its target market (the school district).
The collateral was completed and delivered for dissemination to the D38 schools, the district community and Rosie’s Diner in the form of posters and social media posts on Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Facebook.
“After my first year teaching the curriculum, I felt the need to make the business classes more real-world oriented,” Trop said.
He said he was inspired to try this in his Introduction to Business class after speaking with fellow advisor who shared success with a similar project while attending the DECA National Championships last spring in Atlanta.
Students learn about working together in a constructive manner with shared responsibilities and dependencies, as well as agility and adaptability when team members have conflicts or absences from school, Trop said.
“They have a real customer with real deadlines,” he said. “They have to adapt to be successful.”
Student Anna Hacker said it was exciting to have an opportunity to execute a project in the real world. “It’s really exciting to have all the hard work we did validated in the eyes of the community,” Hacker said.
Depending on each student’s responsibilities, he or she learns aspects of marketing, planning, product development and how to communicate messages to different audiences, the instructor said. For example, messaging for parents is different than for students in elementary school, middle school or high school. While middle- and high schoolers may use Instagram and Snapchat, parents may be more present on Facebook.
The class even developed a video for elementary school students, Trop said.
“My hope is that the project stimulates them to further investigate interesting areas offered by LPHS,” he said. “In my case, other courses like Marketing, Management, Entrepreneurship, Law, Accounting, Leadership and a Capstone project.”
Hacker said although there were obstacles involved in the project, the opportunity to learn was evident. “We really struggled with making the posters,” Hacker said. “None of us had experience with graphic design, so the learning curve was difficult. But now, I have a new skill and can use those skills in the future.”
Trop said he originally proposed the project to a number of Monument restaurants and determined Rosie’s was a “great fit” due to its customer offering, presence, history and cooperative ownership. The instructor said he and Tellez plan to conduct another project next semester. They hope it becomes something the students look forward to each semester, Trop said.
“Our young people live in a very complex world that is very different from when I grew up,” Trop said. “This brave new world is skill, not knowledge driven. Students will need to leverage their learning to build skills that will be valuable to future careers. I hope they see that they have skills and abilities that they can continue to invest in for their futures.”