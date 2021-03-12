The Lewis-Palmer boys' basketball team made a strong statement in its first two Class 4A state playoff games.
The No. 4 seed Rangers had a pair of 21-point victories in the 32-team tournament. On March 9, they defeated No. 29 Elizabeth, 70-49, and on March 11 they disposed of No. 20 D’Evelyn, 74-53, in a Sweet 16 game.
Both were “home” games for the Rangers. In an odd twist, the game with D’Evelyn had to be switched to nearby Discovery Canyon about 10 minutes prior to tip-off because Lewis-Palmer officials could not lower the baskets.
Lewis-Palmer (12-2) was in an early dogfight in both games. It led Elizabeth 21-18 early in the second quarter and went into halftime up 31-21. The Rangers came back from the break strong and outscored the Cardinals by 11 in the third quarter to take a commanding 51-30 lead.
Four different Rangers scored in double figures: senior Eddie Speller (19), junior Brady Jones (14), senior Noah Ragsdale (13) and senior Colin Westfall (12).
Speller also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, while teammate Cam Lowe, a junior, had seven rebounds and eight points.
The game against D’Evelyn was also tight in the first half as the score was tied 28-28 at the break. The Rangers came out with a burst of energy in the third quarter that the Jaguars were unable to match. A 17-4 run, capped by a Ragsdale 3-pointer, gave the Rangers a 45-32 lead with 2:42 remaining in the frame.
Lewis-Palmer led by as many as 22 points in the fourth as Rangers coach Bill Benton cleared his bench for the second-consecutive postseason game.
Speller paced all scorers with 18 points, followed by Jones (17), Ragsdale (13) and Lowe (eight). Speller also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
The abbreviated season has been filled with twists and turns for the Rangers. Between Feb. 23 and March 11, Lewis-Palmer played nine games in 17 days. The Rangers had no games between Feb. 6 and Feb. 23 due to several players being in quarantine.
The Rangers are technically the defending state champions. They won the title in 2019 with a perfect 28-0 mark. Last year’s state championship games were canceled by CHSSA prior to the semifinals due its concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s state semifinals and finals will be played at The Broadmoor World Arena. The state finals are scheduled for March 19.