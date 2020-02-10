Feb. 5 was a special day for Dalton Goodale and five of his Lewis-Palmer High School classmates.
The group gathered in the school’s auditorium and signed their college national letters of intent as they were celebrated by fellow students, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators.
Goodale will continue his career as a lacrosse player at Colorado Mesa. The other Rangers to sign were: Kai Arneson (football, Oregon); Jake Martin (football, Air Force Academy Preparatory School); Holly Esposito (lacrosse, George Fox); Megan DuMond (diving, Air Force Academy); Haley Wood (cross country/track, Western Colorado).
Each of the six student-athletes had their own unique journey to the “next level.” Goodale’s has included two years on varsity (one as a starter in 2019). This spring he will be an attacker on a Rangers’ team that is hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“We feel we can get back there,” Goodale said. “We have a good core group coming back and I think we’ll be strong.”
Goodale will be the second member of his family to play college lacrosse. His older brother, Hunter, is beginning his junior season at Division III Greensboro (N.C.) College. Hunter is a midfielder for the Pride.
“Seeing the success my brother had in high school and then taking that onto the next level gave me confidence I could do the same,” Dalton said. “I know all the hard work he put in to get there. He has continued to work hard and it shows.”
Hunter played a key role in the success of the 2017 Rangers’ team that went 14-2 and lost in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. He has had many talks with Dalton on what to expect at the college level.
“Playing in college is an extension of something I love to do, and I know it will be that way for him as well,” Hunter told The Tribune before a recent practice in Greensboro.
Colorado Mesa plays at the D-II level in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Only three other schools in the conference play lacrosse (Adams State, Westminster and Colorado State University-Pueblo). Mesa’s schedule this fall includes non-conference games at Lynn University (Boca Raton, FL), University of Tampa and Shorter University (Rome, GA).
“It will fun to travel and play against some good competition,” Dalton said. “I think everything I’ve done to prepare me at this point will make a difference in college.”
In addition to playing for Lewis-Palmer, Dalton honed his skills playing club ball for programs like the Colorado Fire Lacrosse Club based out of Denver and run by coaches from the University of Denver, considered one of the top college programs in the nation.
Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Zoldi said that he is counting on Dalton to play a bigger role this season.
“We hope with his leadership we will make a big splash,” Zoldi said.