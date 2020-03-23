The homecoming Paul Tillotson planned for months was wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tillotson, a 2016 Lewis-Palmer graduate and former Colorado Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, was enjoying a successful junior year for the University of Nebraska baseball team when the season was canceled on March 12.
Two days earlier, he earned a save against the University of Northern Colorado in a non-conference game played in Lincoln. He was looking forward to playing another Colorado team — the Air Force Academy — in a two-game series March 24-25 in Colorado Springs.
“It would have been great to play here and show off Colorado to my teammates,” Tillotson said from his Monument home last week after returning from the Big Ten school for spring break.
Jason Shuger, one of Tillotson’s former Lewis-Palmer teammates, is a freshman pitcher for Air Force.
“I was looking forward to connecting with Jason,” Tillotson said. “It would have been a great homecoming.”
Following their two-game series with UNC, the Cornhuskers had an off day on March 12. Tillotson was packing for his trip to Wichita State (Nebraska had a scheduled four-game series there) when he got word from his roommate that the NCAA had canceled all spring sports.
“We were going to board the bus in an hour when the news came down,” he said. “We were all pretty disappointed. I don’t think any of us really thought the season would be shut down completely.
“This is definitely new territory, new waters for all of us. Realizing what’s going on outside of baseball is more important.”
Tillotson’s lost season comes when he was having his most productive spring since dominating Colorado diamonds as a prep. He has endured several arm surgeries since arriving at Nebraska, limiting his ability to compete healthy.
A senior academically — he will graduate in December with a mechanical engineering degree — he is a redshirt junior on the team this season. In five appearances this spring, he had two saves with a 2.57 ERA in seven innings while striking out eight and walking one.
In his final appearance of the season against UNC on March 10, he pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out the final two Bears’ batters to earn the save.
“It looked like I was starting to settle into the closer role,” he said. “I think I would have done well. I was just happy to be out there and playing healthy. There was finally light at the end of the tunnel.”
Tillotson said he plans to return to Nebraska following spring break. Nebraska students will finish out the school year taking online classes.
He hopes he and his teammates can resume off-season weightlifting workouts sooner than later.
Tillotson plans on returning to Monument this summer to work an internship with Lockheed Martin. He plans to play summer ball in the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Baseball League when time allows.
“I’ll throw a little during the week and pitch bullpens on the weekends,” he said.
Tillotson has heard rumblings that most collegiate spring athletes will get a year of eligibility back. That means he could pitch two more seasons with Nebraska as a graduate student.
“Things could shake out to be pretty interesting,” he said. “I’d have to take three semesters of extra classes to play baseball. I could start a master’s program.”