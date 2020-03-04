The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Allan and Allison Nygren were looking for a business that would impact their community but also fit into their active and healthy lifestyles.
After looking for a change of pace two years ago, the couple became the owners of Qwench Juice Bar in northern Colorado Springs, 9278 Forest Bluffs View, Suite No. 130, to do just that. Allan Nygren, a Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, and his wife Allison, an educator who for a few years was an instructor at Lewis-Palmer, opened the doors to Qwench Jan. 20.
Originally from Nashville, Tenn., Allan Nygren moved to Monument in 1988 with family at age six and grew up in the area, attending Lewis-Palmer elementary, middle school and eventually graduating high school in 2000. He later attended college at the University of Miami, but after deciding he could not handle the heat and humidity of south Florida, returned home.
Allan Nygren later went through a series of young adult internships through New Life Church and eventually met Allison as the two ended up at the same College and Career Group at the church.
Allison Nygren was born and raised in Colorado Springs and has been an educator for 20 years — 18 years as a health and wellness instructor. For a few years, she was an instructor at Lewis-Palmer High School and presently teaches at Air Academy High School. Allan Nygren has worked for Messenger International in Palmer Lake for more than 16 years.
Now with two children, the Nygrens have another special something to call their own: a franchise of the Los Angeles-based Qwench Juice Bar.
“We knew we wanted to do something in the health space. Smoothies was something we were interested in,” Allan Nygren said. “We always made lots of smoothies for our girls at home. It just seemed like a natural fit for us.”
He said Qwench is expanding rapidly across the country and separates itself by using fresh, all-natural ingredients. Allison Nygren said there are no additives, sherbets or sorbets used in their recipes. No juice ingredient comes from a bottle. The couple make their own almond milk, hemp milk, apple and orange juices, peanut butter and almond butter.
“We fell in love with their concept. It fell in line with how we wanted to promote health,” Allan Nygren said.
The juice blends and smoothies at Qwench only come in one size because they are intended to be a meal replacement, Allison Nygren said. This product line is presented in four categories: vintage blends, epic blends, protein blends and green blends.
The vintage blends involve familiar smooth flavors commonly used in juices and smoothies. Epic blends are creations developed special from Qwench, like The Grapefruit, Allan Nygren’s personal favorite, which calls for fresh squeezed grapefruit, coconut, banana and pineapple.
Protein blends are a product line designed for athletic patrons, while the green blends are product options which include spinach and kale. Allan Nygren said the only sweeteners used in their creations are honey and agave, and nothing is pre-mixed.
“It’s very much better for your body,” Allison Nygren said. “The raw juices we make all to order.”
The menu items are also are made directly in front of customers so they can see the quality of the produce in every product. Qwench Juice Bar has a fresh produce display, from which patrons can watch their ingredients selected by the company’s “Juiceristas.”
In addition, the supply of produce also undergoes an extra washing process, a “cold tub” designed to remove any microbials from the ingredients before they are processed, Allison Nygren said.
Qwench Juice Bar also has a menu of fruit and vegetable bowls that can be made to order, including açaí bowls — for which the Nygrens make their own açaí in house. At 32 ounces, Allan Nygren said Qwench’s bowl products are the largest around, offering nutrition and value.
The company also offers salads patrons can build, and all but two items in the store are gluten-free, Allison Nygren said.
After doing market research and exploring businesses in the health and wellness space, the rarity of the Qwench concept is eventually what attracted the Nygrens to it.
“Looking around Colorado Springs, there wasn’t a lot of this particular concept,” Allan Nygren said. “Other companies out there were using a lot of additives and pre-mixes. We really felt this was our opportunity to make an impact.”
Qwench Juice Bar aspires to attract its market from a 10-mile radius of the store, he said. Thus far, word-of-mouth and social networking advertising have been its starting marketing channels.
Allan Nygren hopes patrons will soon know and describe the bar as providing fresh, delicious and healthy products.
“We don’t believe healthy and delicious are divergent,” he said. “They can coexist. Our products are made with both taste and health in mind.”
Aside from the flavors and being healthy, Allison Nygren said the store looks to create a company culture where patrons are considered family when they enter the store.
“We try to know our customers by name,” she said.
Despite being a young franchise, Qwench is owned and operated locally. The franchise has 25 locations open and 40 in development, Allan Nygren said, giving owners more of a voice in the development of the store.
“In the franchise world, it’s very small, so (the corporation) listens to us and sees us as a partnership and not under a dictatorship,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to be a part of this franchise.”
For more information, visit QwenchBlend.com. The Nygren’s store can be found on the site under “locations.”