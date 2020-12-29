MONUMENT • The film “Miracle on Highway 34” was released Dec. 1 to most streaming platforms and was the second feature shot and produced by a Lewis-Palmer High School graduate.
However, this time, the film was produced entirely in Monument during the month of January — just before the COVID-19 pandemic came to town.
Nathan Clarkson has been living between New York City and Los Angeles since he graduated from LPHS in 2007. After his acting resume began to gain more movie and television credits, he launched Clarkson Creations, a production company for independent feature films.
After producing “Confessions of a Prodigal Son,” starring Kevin Sorbo (TV’s “Hercules”), and “The Not So Good Samaritan” with Academy Award nominated actor Eric Roberts (“The Dark Knight”), Clarkson was looking to satisfy his creative desire to produce a Christmas movie. “The Not So Good Samaritan,” based on a Bible story, features locations in Monument, Colorado Springs and Palmer Lake.
He then decided to scratch two creative itches with the same project, to make a Christmas movie and to shoot a movie in his hometown of Monument.
The feature is titled “Miracle on Highway 34,” the concept for which Clarkson said was inspired by an old folk song titled “Christmas at Denny’s.”
“The song is essentially about the people who end up at a Denny’s diner at Christmas,” he said. “There are some story elements to it, and I thought that might be a really good concept for an indie movie.”
Clarkson figured the project would only require only a couple of story locations, keeping the plot focused on the characters who end up at a diner on Christmas, and the stories they tell each other.
“I wanted to shoot it in Monument because it’s beautiful and I wanted the film to have the small-town feel with the backdrop of the mountains and snow,” Clarkson said. “And Christmas in Colorado is about as Christmas-y as you can get.”
Clarkson gathered up actors from Los Angeles and New York as well as other parts of the country and flew them into Monument, accommodating them in his family’s home. However, he also cast some notable local talent such as Dan Davidson and Stephen Fuller Austin.
“The film contains both Hollywood actors like Sharonne Lanier, who is playing Rosa Parks in Spike Lee’s new film, Josh Murray (“Killing Lincoln,” “Inheritance”), as well as local Colorado actors,” Clarkson said.
He contacted Ben Hibbard, owner of The Coffee Cup Cafe in downtown Monument, and secured the restaurant as the film’s prime location, shooting during the its off hours.
Principal photography for the film took a week, Clarkson said.
Clarkson also appears in the cast, as well as serving as the writer, director and one of its producers. He said wearing many hats for the same project becomes a necessity when producing movies for under $50,000.
“It’s not because I’m a narcissist who likes his name all over the place,” Clarkson said, laughing.
The filmmaker said his production company tends to keep their production budgets around $50,000 because “it’s more realistic” for them. It keeps production costs low, but it also helps the creative team think outside the box in terms of story and locations.
“It’s been a huge learning experience trying to tell a good story within these boundaries,” Clarkson said.
“Miracle on Highway 34” is available on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi and most other movie and television streaming platforms. The film looks for worldwide distribution next year.
Clarkson’s next project is presently titled “Don’t Know Jack.” He cannot announce the a cast of yet, but the filmmaker said there will be a lot of familiar faces. It will be shot in New York, he said.
Fans of Clarkson Creations can connect with the company via its Facebook page to see any updates on coming projects.